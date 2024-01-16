Chest Drainage Systems Market Expected to Achieve US$1.5 Billion by 2030, According to Persistence Market Research

New york, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chest drainage systems play a vital role in the medical field, particularly in thoracic surgery and pulmonary medicine. These systems are essential for restoring normal respiratory processes by removing air, blood, or other bodily fluids from the pleural cavity. They effectively prevent complications such as pneumothorax and pleural effusion, facilitating the evacuation of unwanted substances. Typically consisting of a collection chamber and a water seal, these devices have become indispensable in the treatment of thoracic disorders due to their improved efficacy and ergonomic design.



The global market for chest drainage systems market is projected to witness a 5.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), increasing from a value of US$1 billion in 2023 to US$1.5 billion by the end of 2030.

Several factors contribute to the substantial expansion of the global chest drainage systems market. The rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, coupled with an aging population more susceptible to thoracic ailments, has generated a heightened demand for these systems. Technological advancements, such as the development of minimally invasive procedures and digital drainage systems, have significantly improved overall efficacy and patient satisfaction. Moreover, the increasing awareness among healthcare practitioners about the benefits of early intervention using chest drainage systems has further fueled market growth.

Market Revenue 2023 US$1.0 Billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$1.5 Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 5.7% Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 No. of Pages 210 Pages

Indication

End User

Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Medical (ICU Medical Inc.)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health

Redax S.p.A.

Merit Medical Systems

Driving Forces Behind Market Expansion: The Surge in Respiratory Conditions

A significant driver behind the global growth of chest drainage systems is the increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions. The surge in respiratory illnesses, encompassing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung malignancy, has emerged as a major global health concern. Factors such as environmental pollution, lifestyle choices, and the rising prevalence of tobacco use contribute to the growing burden of respiratory diseases. The current upswing in cases underscores not only the critical need for effective medical interventions but also positions thoracic drainage systems as essential components in the comprehensive treatment of these conditions.

The escalating incidence of respiratory disorders has led to a heightened demand for chest drainage systems as a crucial therapeutic solution. Persistent airway restriction, a hallmark of conditions like COPD, often leads to complications such as pneumothorax and pleural effusion. Chest drainage systems play a pivotal role in addressing these complications and restoring normal respiratory function by facilitating the removal of air or fluid from the pleural cavity.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of lung cancer, a leading cause of cancer-related mortality, necessitates thoracic operations and procedures where postoperative care involves the use of chest drainage systems. Given the global rise in respiratory diseases, the market for chest drainage systems is propelled by its indispensable role in improving patient outcomes and mitigating the morbidity associated with these widespread ailments.

Market Challenges: Hindrances to Growth in Chest Drainage Systems Industry

Acquisition Challenges of Costly Medical Equipment

Despite the significant global expansion observed in the chest drainage systems market, a notable constraint stems from the challenges associated with acquiring such high-priced medical apparatus. The production costs of chest drainage systems are substantially elevated due to intricate designs, advanced technologies, and stringent regulatory standards. These heightened expenses are ultimately borne by healthcare institutions and, consequently, by the patients.

Procuring and maintaining such systems may pose a considerable financial burden for healthcare establishments, particularly in regions where healthcare budgets are constrained. The exorbitant cost of chest drainage systems limits their widespread adoption, hindering access to advanced thoracic care for specific demographic groups.

Varied Regulatory Frameworks Across Regions

A formidable factor influencing the global market for thoracic drainage systems is the diversity and complexity of regulatory frameworks among different regions. Stringent regulations govern the medical device industry to ensure patient safety and product effectiveness. However, the lack of consistent international regulatory standards poses a significant challenge for manufacturers, impeding the seamless integration of thoracic drainage systems into diverse markets. Navigating varied regulatory requirements adds complexity for chest drainage system manufacturers, necessitating modifications to meet the specific demands of each region.

Opportunities: Surge in Minimally Invasive Surgical Approaches

Expanding Utilization of Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques

The global thoracic drainage systems market is witnessing a significant opportunity driven by the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques. Advances in medical technology are fostering a trend toward interventions that minimize patient trauma, accelerate recovery periods, and enhance overall healthcare outcomes.

Minimally invasive methods, such as robotic-assisted surgery and video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS), are gaining prominence in thoracic surgery. Characterized by reduced incisions, these approaches offer a less invasive alternative to traditional open procedures, requiring the implementation of thoracic drainage systems for effective postoperative care.

The widespread adoption of minimally invasive thoracic procedures provides a compelling opportunity for manufacturers of chest drainage systems. As the demand for these systems rises alongside the increased use of less invasive techniques, the market is poised for substantial expansion. Chest drainage systems play a crucial role in ensuring optimal patient recovery from postoperative complications such as pneumothorax and pleural effusion. The market's growth dynamics are fueled by the compatibility of these systems with minimally invasive approaches, aligning with the evolving preferences of healthcare professionals and patients alike.

Strategic Excellence in Thoracic Drainage Systems Industry

Market Leadership and Innovation:

Key players like Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, and Teleflex Incorporated are strategically prioritizing research and development (R&D) to introduce advanced thoracic drainage systems, ensuring superior functionality and results. This commitment to innovation enables them to continually meet the dynamic needs of healthcare practitioners and patients, maintaining a competitive edge.

Regulatory Adherence for Trust and Expansion:

These industry leaders place a significant emphasis on adhering to rigorous regulatory standards. Investments in regulatory affairs and quality assurance not only build trust among healthcare practitioners but also facilitate swift market entry, contributing to their ongoing expansion. In summary, their holistic approach encompasses strategic alliances, customer engagement, regulatory compliance, and innovation.

Key Market Players and Growth Strategies in the Chest Drainage Unit Market:

Market Strategies and Growth Trends:

The reports comprehensively detail key developments in the Chest Drainage Unit Market, covering both organic and inorganic growth strategies. Companies within this market segment are strategically focusing on organic growth, including initiatives such as product launches, securing product approvals, and other endeavours like patents and events. Additionally, significant inorganic growth strategies observed in the market involve acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. These strategic activities have effectively facilitated the expansion of business operations and broadened the customer base for market players. With the global market exhibiting a rising demand for activated carbon masks, companies in the Chest Drainage Unit Market are poised to capitalize on lucrative growth opportunities in the foreseeable future.

Key Market Players:

The report presents a list of companies engaged in the Chest Drainage Unit Market, showcasing their profiles, SWOT analysis, and market strategies. The industry's leading players are highlighted with comprehensive information, including company profiles, offered components and services, financial data from the last three years, and key developments over the past five years.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Getinge

Medtronic

Merit Medical Systems

Teleflex

Redax

Armstrong Medical

Chimed

Smiths Medical

PFM Medical

Key Segments in the Chest Drainage Systems Market

Leading Revenue Generator:

Pleural Drainage Systems: Anticipated to dominate the market, these systems, with advanced features for managing pleural complications, are indispensable in thoracic healthcare. Accessories, including drainage catheters and receptacles, are expected to see rapid growth due to their versatile applications.

Primary Application Area:

Pleural Effusion Applications: Projected to hold the largest market share, driven by the common indication for chest drainage in managing pleural effusion. Open-heart surgery segment expected to experience the fastest growth, fueled by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular ailments.

Prominent End-User Segments:

Hospitals Leading, ASCs Accelerating: Hospitals, as primary healthcare establishments, are set to dominate the market, catering to a diverse range of thoracic procedures. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are expected to witness swift expansion, aligning with the global trend toward ambulatory procedures and minimally invasive interventions.

Regional Insights on the Global Market for Thoracic Drainage Devices

North America's Dominance:

The projected scenario for the global thoracic drainage devices market throughout the forecast period indicates North America's potential dominance. Several factors contribute to this leadership, including increased research and development (R&D) expenditure, widespread adoption of novel and enhanced devices, early access to advanced technologies, substantial healthcare spending, and the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. The United States and Canada stand out with key market participants such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, Cook Medical, and Cardinal Health, Inc., exerting a robust influence, thereby fostering market growth in North America.

Asia Pacific's Growing Market Share:

The Asia Pacific region is poised to capture a larger market share in the forecast period, propelled by a larger population of cardiovascular disease patients, a rising geriatric demographic, ongoing developments in healthcare infrastructure, and a surge in medical tourism. Additionally, the increasing interest of key international companies in expanding their production bases and product portfolios across Asian countries, including South Korea, Malaysia, India, and China, due to high population density, is expected to drive market growth in the region. The forecast period anticipates significant advancements in the thoracic drainage devices market within the Asia Pacific region.

Recent Key Development in Chest Drainage Systems Market

In April 2022, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. introduced the ReSolve Thoracostomy Tray, a comprehensive solution encompassing all essential components for performing thoracostomy—a minimally invasive procedure enabling patients to evacuate fluids or air from the thorax without resorting to open surgery.

The market impact of the ReSolve Thoracostomy Tray's launch is anticipated to be significant in the global chest drainage systems market. This innovative tray, tailored for thoracostomy procedures, perfectly aligns with the increasing preference for minimally invasive treatments. Expected to enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of thoracostomy procedures on a global scale, this introduction is poised to contribute to the overall expansion and advancement of the chest drainage systems industry.

