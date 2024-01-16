TNDC’s HEO Program Receives $600,000 Grant From TD Bank Group

DEASE LAKE, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) is pleased to announce that its Heavy Equipment Operator (HEO) Program has received a grant in the amount of $600,000 from TD Bank Group (TD).

Tahltan Territory is in remote Northwest British Columbia and includes 70 per cent of BC’s Golden Triangle – a world class mining jurisdiction with a thriving mineral exploration sector. The Tahltan HEO Program is a multi-faceted training program that includes drivers license support, HEO mentor training, and HEO development. This innovative program builds a bridge between Tahltans and industry shortages, by combining training in Tahltan Territory with on-the-job practical work experience. Building off the success of the inaugural year-one pilot, the Tahltan HEO Program is moving forward with its expanded program framework to increase the impact in enhancing skills capacity of Tahltan individuals. The grant of $600,000 will be broken into $300,000 to cover year 2 and year 3 of the Tahltan HEO pilot program.

“TNDC is excited to work with TD and is grateful for its commitment and belief in our HEO program,” says Carol Danielson, Chair, TNDC. “By investing in educating and empowering individuals, we can build stronger, more resilient Tahltan communities and create a brighter future for all. Through this grant, TNDC’s HEO Program will be able to expand its reach and impact into years 2 and 3 of the program, enabling TNDC to provide vital educational support to a larger number of deserving individuals, unlocking their potential and opening doors to brighter futures.”

“At TD, we want to help prepare people for the jobs of tomorrow by investing in organizations that offer skills training geared towards improving income stability,” says Doris Bear, Vice President, Indigenous Banking, TD Bank Group. “We recognize the positive impact and value that programs like the Tahltan HEO Program can bring to communities and local economies. That’s why through the TD Ready Commitment, we're proud to support this initiative aimed at helping address skill shortages in the Territory while also providing hands-on work experiences for participants.”

Through the Bank's corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, TD has been targeting C$1 billion by 2030 towards community giving in four areas that support change, nurture progress, and contribute to making the world a better, more inclusive place.

ABOUT TNDC



Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) – the business arm of the Tahltan Nation – is owned by its shareholders – Iskut Band, Tahltan Band and Tahltan Central Government. TNDC was founded in 1985 by visionary, progressive Tahltan leaders who wanted to ensure the Tahltan Nation benefit from the economic activities and development occurring within Tahltan Territory and to provide employment, training, and contracting opportunities to Tahltan members. From its roots in residential construction, TNDC’s services have expanded to heavy construction, earthworks, camp services, air support, aviation, forestry, transportation, and fibre-optic communications services. To learn more, visit www.tndc.ca

ABOUT THE TAHLTAN HEO PROGRAM



The Tahltan HEO program is a multi-faceted program designed to build capacity in our communities across several areas: Drivers’ Licenses and driving for employment; Developing new heavy equipment operators; Continuing to grow current heavy equipment operators into mentors, trainers, and instructors. The program has been developed in partnership with industry, industry training authorities and funding partners, with most training occurring in Tahltan Territory. It helps to address skill shortages within our region while also providing on-the-job practical work experience to set participants up for success.

The HEO program has been developed with the following partners and funders partners: Provincial Government, TD Bank, CAT Finning, Newcrest, Arrow Transportation, Bandstra Transportation, Centre for Training Excellence in Mining – BC (CTEM), Contact North BC (CNBC), Iskut Band, Mining Industry HR Council (MiHR), Procon Mining & Tunnelling, Tahltan Band, Tahltan Central Government and Thompson Rivers University (TRU). To learn more, visit www.tahltanheo.com