Global Warehouse Management System (WMS) Market Forecast to 2028: Cloud-based Deployment Takes Precedence for WMS Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Management System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research on the Global Warehouse Management System (WMS) market highlights significant growth trends, emphasizing the industry's expansion due to the increased integration of automation and digitization in warehouse operations. With advanced technologies transforming the logistics landscape, the market is projected to maintain a vigorous compound annual growth rate of 13.59% through the forecast period ending in 2028.

Software Segment Leads WMS Market with Continued Innovation and Adoption

Analysis indicates that the software segment of the WMS market commands a substantial revenue share, a trend extensively driven by the essential role of WMS software in streamlining inventory management and operational workflows across varied industries. The growing propensity toward cloud computing and IoT integration is further expected to support the dominance of the software category in the market landscape.

Cloud-based Deployment Takes Precedence for WMS Solutions

Among deployment models, cloud-based solutions have surpassed traditional on-premise deployments, largely due to their flexibility, scalability, and cost effectiveness. Businesses benefit from the ability to handle increased operational demands without significant capital expenditure, reinforcing the cloud-based model's leading edge in the market.

North America Continues to Dominate the WMS Market with Technological Prowess

Geographically, North America retains a dominant market share, bolstered by its high technology adoption rates and strong presence of key market players. The region's advanced infrastructure and dedication to optimizing supply chain efficiencies are pivotal factors driving this dominance, along with a concerted focus on e-commerce growth and omnichannel retail strategies.

Multifaceted Industry Verticals and Regional Markets Evince Robust Growth Trends

The market is influenced by demands across diverse industry verticals, including manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, and food and beverage, among others. Each sector acknowledges the critical impact of WMS on improving service quality and operational fulfillment. Regional markets also reflect variegated growth patterns, with each geographical area contributing unique dynamics to the global WMS market framework.

In summary, businesses seeking efficiencies in warehouse management can look forward to insights into components, deployment models, industry verticals, and regional segmentation through the detailed market analysis. The Warehouse Management System market heralds substantial growth opportunities for players involved, with a focus on embracing digital transformation and integrating advanced technologies to meet the evolving demands of supply chain management and logistics.

Deep-Dive Market Insights and Strategic Industry Analysis

Comprehensive component insights, spotlighting the significance of software solutions in the WMS market.

Examination of the benefits and industry-wide embrace of cloud-based deployment models.

Assessment of diverse industry verticals affected and their respective market impact.

In-depth regional insights illustrating North America's leading role and other key market territories.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.76 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

PSI Logistics

PTC Incorporated

Apple Inc.

TECSYS Inc.

Blujay Solutions Ltd.

SAP SE

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

LogFire Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ed46xu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment