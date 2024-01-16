Lavras Gold Corp. Featuring Fazenda do Posto Discovery in Southern Brazil at Vancouver AME BC Roundup Conference Core Shack on January 22-23

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavras Gold Corp. (TSX-V:LGC, OTCQX:LGCFF) (“Lavras” or the “Company”) will be participating in the Core Shack Exhibit at the Vancouver AME BC Roundup conference, held on January 22 to 25. Lavras will be featuring a selection of drill core from the Company’s 2023 Fazenda do Posto Discovery, LDS project in southern Brazil on January 22 and 23.



CEO Michael Durose and Senior Geologist Joao Moller will be on hand for details on this new discovery, the geology of the Lavras do Sul Intrusive Complex and the prospectivity of the broader area around the complex.

Location: Vancouver Conference Centre East Date: Monday January 22 & Tuesday January 23 Booth #: 926C Attending: President & CEO Michael Durose Senior Geologist João Moller Discovery info: https://lavrasgold.com/lds-project/fazenda-do-posto-discovery/ Registration: https://roundup.amebc.ca/

On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.

“Michael Durose”

President & CEO

For further information, please visit the Lavras Gold Corp. website at www.lavrasgold.com, or contact:

Michael Durose, President & CEO or Naomi Nemeth, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +1-289-624-1343 or +1-289-624-1377

Email: investor@lavrasgold.com

Website: www.lavrasgold.com

Twitter : @LavrasGold