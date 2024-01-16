SecureSpace Self Storage Acquires Storco Self Storage in Long Beach, CA

Redondo Beach, CA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its growth in the Los Angeles market, SecureSpace is pleased to announce the acquisition of Storco Self Storage at 3050 Orange Avenue in Long Beach, CA.

Now rebranded as SecureSpace Long Beach Orange, the facility provides 78,361 square feet of storage consisting of 764 drive-up and interior units, and 64 rentable parking spaces. Located directly in front of the on/off ramp of Interstate 405, where nearly 300,000 vehicles pass by daily, this is one of the few storage properties in urban LA to offer 100% ground floor access. SecureSpace now has six stores open and operating in the Los Angeles MSA, with another four under construction.

SecureSpace's Managing Director, Nathan McElmurry, notes: "The next closest competitor is a mile away in what is a very dense area – there is less than 5 square feet of storage per person in a 3-mile radius containing 300,000 people. SecureSpace Long Beach Orange is on the south side of the 405, and when our complementary store under construction opens – ⅓ miles west and on the other side of the freeway – we will offer customers in all directions a choice of unit types between the two facilities. The demand is clearly there, evidenced by this store's 97% average occupancy over the last 12 months."

The leasing office will be upgraded to SecureSpace’s signature contemporary style and our proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – is being installed. It includes AI-enabled cameras and sensors providing an enhanced security and monitoring platform. As with all SecureSpace properties, free high-speed Wi-Fi access will be available for our customers and guests.

The SecureSpace.com contactless rental process, allowing tenants to fully lease a unit online and receive instant access to their units, is up and running. All units are clean and serviced regularly by pest control professionals for tenants' peace of mind.

SecureSpace Long Beach Orange is open for business. Customers are invited to visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, view pictures of the spaces, and rent a unit online without setting foot inside. Or, call (877) 399-0319 to talk to a friendly agent about your secure space at SecureSpace.





About SecureSpace Self Storage

SecureSpace Self Storage, based in Redondo Beach, CA, is one of the fastest-growing self-storage platforms in the USA, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any store they visit.

Relax. It’s safe at SecureSpace.