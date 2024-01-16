Randy's Donuts Introduces New Selection of Coffee, Boba, Frozen and Iced Refresher Drinks

Inglewood, CA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randy’s Donuts, the most iconic and recognized donut shop in the world, unveiled its latest adventure in flavors: a vibrant selection of coffee, boba, milkshakes and refresher beverages. Perfectly paired with our handcrafted donuts, this new lineup includes exquisite, handcrafted coffee beverages, chilled and frozen refreshers, luxurious milkshakes, and chic Boba drinks, all crafted with the same culinary care as our handmade donuts.

“Randy’s Donuts has been serving delicious donuts and coffee for over 70 years. Now, with our expanded range of specialty coffees, vibrant refreshers, indulgent milkshakes, and popular boba, we're elevating the everyday joy of little treats to something truly iconic. It's all about celebrating those small, sweet moments in life, much like our famous 40-foot rooftop donut has become a symbol of joy in the heart of Southern California," shares Mark Kelegian, the owner of Randy’s Donuts.

Randy’s Roast

Randy's Donuts is raising the bar with its new coffee creations, featuring drinks inspired by the donuts we all know and love. The menu will include the classics you love like, vanilla lattes, caramel frappes, and more! With delicious new items like a Maple Cream Iced Coffee, Butter Crumb Latte, Sea Salt Caramel Latte and Frappe, all made from the proprietary Randy’s Roast.

Randy’s Refreshers

The exciting lineup of refreshers includes an array of lemonades from regular, Strawberry, Raspberry, Mango and Watermelon. For an unconventional craving, the Pina Colada Refresher and Orange Creamsicle Lemonade is the choice for you. Most refreshers are available iced or frozen. Iced Tea enthusiasts will love the Peach Tea, artfully infused with all-natural peach syrup and for those who revel in the best of both worlds, the Peach Arnold Palmer is sure to be the next fan favorite.

Milkshakes Beyond Imagination

Indulgence knows no bounds with Randy's Donuts' milkshakes. Crafted with premium hand scooped ice cream. These milkshakes are a sweet lover's dream. Flavors include Dulce De Leche, Cookies and Cream, Strawberry, Vanilla and Chocolate.

Boba Bliss

Embracing SoCal’s love for Boba, our new range includes Brown Sugar, Strawberry Milk, Coconut Thai and Taro Boba drinks, combining brown sugar boba with unique flavors for a delightful experience. We only source authentic boba with all natural syrups and powder teas!

The new beverage menu will be available at all Randy's Donuts locations in Southern California and Las Vegas. Whether you're in the mood for a caffeine boost, a refreshing quencher, a sweet treat, or an exciting fusion, Randy's Donuts has something to captivate every palate.

Randy’s Donuts currently has locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Las Vegas, the Philippines, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. Randy’s Donuts enthusiasts can receive special purchase bonuses and incentives when they sign up for Randy’s Rewards loyalty program online at www.randysdonuts.com/randys-rewards.

