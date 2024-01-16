Global Polycarbonate Industry Outlook 2023-2027: Active and Planned Plants Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Reliance Industries, Shenma Industrial and Hengli Petrochemical Dominating

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polycarbonate Industry Outlook to 2027-Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Polycarbonate capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 7.59 mtpa in 2022 to 9.96 mtpa in 2027, registering total growth of 31%.
Around 13 planned and announced Polycarbonate projects are expected to come online in Asia over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead Polycarbonate capacity additions by 2027, followed by India. Reliance Industries Ltd, Shenma Industrial Co Ltd and Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.
Scope
- Global Polycarbonate capacity outlook by region
- Global Polycarbonate outlook by country
- Polycarbonate planned and announced projects details
- Capacity share of the major Polycarbonate producers globally
- Global Polycarbonate capital expenditure outlook by region
- Global Polycarbonate capital expenditure outlook by country
Global Polycarbonate Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review
- Global Polycarbonate Industry, An Overview
- Global Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity by key countries
- Global Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2017-2022
- Global Polycarbonate Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects
- Global Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity contribution by region
- Key Companies by Polycarbonate Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2022
- Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Polycarbonate Industry
- Global Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2022
- Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects
- Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries
- Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
- Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by countries
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Reliance Industries Ltd
- Shenma Industrial Co Ltd
- Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co Ltd
- Saudi Basic Industries Corp
- Covestro AG
- Lotte Chemical Corp
- Teijin Ltd
