Global Polycarbonate Industry Outlook 2023-2027: Active and Planned Plants Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Reliance Industries, Shenma Industrial and Hengli Petrochemical Dominating

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polycarbonate Industry Outlook to 2027-Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Polycarbonate capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 7.59 mtpa in 2022 to 9.96 mtpa in 2027, registering total growth of 31%.



Around 13 planned and announced Polycarbonate projects are expected to come online in Asia over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead Polycarbonate capacity additions by 2027, followed by India. Reliance Industries Ltd, Shenma Industrial Co Ltd and Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

Global Polycarbonate capacity outlook by region

Global Polycarbonate outlook by country

Polycarbonate planned and announced projects details

Capacity share of the major Polycarbonate producers globally

Global Polycarbonate capital expenditure outlook by region

Global Polycarbonate capital expenditure outlook by country

Global Polycarbonate Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

Global Polycarbonate Industry, An Overview

Global Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity by key countries

Global Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2017-2022

Global Polycarbonate Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

Global Polycarbonate Industry, Capacity contribution by region

Key Companies by Polycarbonate Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2022

Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Polycarbonate Industry

Global Polycarbonate Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2022

Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by countries

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Reliance Industries Ltd

Shenma Industrial Co Ltd

Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co Ltd

Saudi Basic Industries Corp

Covestro AG

Lotte Chemical Corp

Teijin Ltd

