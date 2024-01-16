Encore Data Products Attends 2024 FETC Conference

Lafayette, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette, Colorado -

Encore Data Products, a Lafayette, CO-based supplier of equipment and tools frequently used in classrooms and for remote learning such audio-visual technology, is happy to announce they will be attending the 2024 FETC Conference, which will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, from January 23 to 26. The Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) will equip educator attendees with the insights, tools, and connections to bring their district to unprecedented levels of achievements.

FETC has been bringing together educators, technology experts, and administrators to discuss the latest developments in education technology. The content that is shown at FETC is carefully curated to offer actionable insights on the technology solutions to apply in schools and districts. The trade show serves as a comprehensive source of education technology solutions, while bringing together the brightest and the best in the edtech community to discuss new technology, pressing issues, and best practices.

Encore Data Products offers education technology products, such as school headphones that are suitable for every specific need and budget. There are classroom headphones, remote learning headsets with on-ear or over-ear pads, and limited-use school headphones; different cord lengths; 3.5mm or USB plugs; with volume control; and available in cases, sacks, and classroom packs. Most of these headphones are uniquely designed for student use in schools, libraries, or remote learning settings.

Encore also offers webcams and document cameras; charging stations, cabinets and carts; listening centers and communication systems (for sports and theater); iPad and Chromebook cases; cables and adapters; plus everything you need to keep your AV equipment clean, stored and protected.

Encore’s charging cart partners, Anywhere Cart, JAR Systems, and Luxor, are now offering the latest in USB-C charging solutions. The benefit of USB-C charging carts compared to the conventional AC charging carts is that they offer school districts and other organizations quicker setup time, reduce staff frustration, and eliminate 80% of the extra work required to ensure the devices are ready for students and classes. The USB-C charging cart also minimizes maintenance expenses by eliminating the need for continuous rewiring of AC adapters.

Launched in 2006 by Jeff Burgess, Encore Data Products is a privately held company that offers high quality audio visual and technology equipment to the education, healthcare, business, and hospitality industries. Encore provides quality products at great prices that are delivered in a timely manner. They earn repeat customers with highly rated customer service (4.9 out of 5 stars on over 700 TrustPilot Service Reviews), easy ordering, everyday low pricing 5-45% below MSRP, and free shipping on most ground orders over $49.99.

Those who would like to know more about the available edutech products, such as school headsets, can visit the Encore Data Products website or contact them through the telephone or by email.

