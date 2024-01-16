The Positive Leadership Awards Announce 2023 Winners

Riga, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riga, Vidzeme -

2023 Positive Leadership Awards winners announced, recognizing managers who are positively different for their forward-thinking leadership practices.

The winners of the much anticipated 2023 Positive Leadership Awards have been announced, with leaders from across sectors – and across the globe – being acknowledged for being positively different in bringing positivity to the workplace.

Launched by the Positive Leadership Institute, the international awards seek to highlight the unsustainability of traditional approaches to management and change the conversation towards positive management practices. By collecting and disseminating the best practices of positive leadership as well as by putting positive leaders into the deserved spotlight, the awards aim to set the “new normal” of the management world.

This year’s awards received 7,399 nominations from 18 countries across five continents, with 21 making the winners list. Only those who have demonstrated inspiring examples of cultivating psychological safety, trust, autonomy, mastery, and shared mission in their teams made the final grade.

The winners include Aldo Caceres, VP Global Quality Management, Beiersdorf; Cheryl Morrison, COO, Providence Health Plan; and Erica Katsambis, VP Partnerships, Railsr, who have shared their best practice advice.

Aldo Caceres, VP Global Quality Management, Beiersdorf: "As a Peruvian, I love food so my best practice to drive a cultural transformation and better performance is a recipe, a magic recipe with just 3 ingredients; the 3 C’s. “Corazon”(Heart): create an authentic, compelling and ambitious vision that resonates and engages everyone at a personal level. “Cabeza” (Head): make your plans simple, effective and efficient so they can speak to everyone in the organization. “Coraje” (Courage): encourage, empower and enable everyone in your organization to speak up and to take personal ownership to do the right thing, even when nobody is watching.”

Cheryl Morrison, COO, Providence Health Plan: “Make it your mission to genuinely understand your people, and equally important, allow them to understand you. I believe that positive outcomes stem from actively fostering trust, deeply understanding individuals, and aligning their inherent strengths and passions with a team or company vision. The true understanding of people reveals how each unique contribution fits into the bigger picture, guiding teams towards their most impactful work. When individuals feel their skills are in harmony with their tasks, their performance naturally excels. Moreover, as they effortlessly enhance results, their sense of empowerment grows, further connecting them to the broader company vision."

Erica Katsambis, VP Partnerships, Railsr: “Gratitude, Joy and Integrity are not the first words to be mentioned in Leadership books and usually left outside the office front door. Yet, acknowledging Gratitude for what you have at work and expressing appreciation to teammates creates safety and security. Acting with Integrity by consistently doing as you say and for it to be aligned with what you think is a powerful action to build trust and transparency. Creating Joy by smiling more, laughing more, and joking more builds a deeper connection with your team. When I act upon these values through my leadership practices, negativity simply can not coexist.”

Dmitry Golubnichy, Spokesperson for the Positive Leadership Awards and the Founder of the Positive Leadership Institute comments: “Selecting winners for these awards is always incredibly difficult. The level of nominations to the Positive Leadership Awards is significantly higher this year, demonstrating exceptional examples of empathy, resilience, care, inspiration, creativity, and positivity. We believe our winners list truly deserves the accolade for their inspiring commitment to forward-thinking positive leadership.”

Full list of winners

Aldo Caceres, VP Global Quality Management, Beiersdorf

Alex Nunn, Head of Movement Building, Action for Happiness

Andy Gartside, Commanding Officer 4 RLC, British Army

Anouck Gotlib, CEO, Belgian Boys

Cheryl Morrison, Chief Operating Officer, Providence Health Plan

Conrad Rasmussen, Head of Experience, Wunderman Thompson UK

Dennis Tonon, Co-director, Amorim

Erica Katsambis, VP Partnerships, Railsr

Gianna Scorsone, COO / Co-Founder, ChampionHQ

Jana Slezakova, Customer Care and Credit Manager, L'Oréal

Jane Bryan, Professor in Law, University of Warwick

Melanie Bowen, President and COO, Mindoula

Miho Shoji, Co-founder, Moodbit

Natasha Evans, VP of Global Customer Success, Salesloft

Nina Ong, VP of Product Design, Instructure

Phoebe Yao, CEO, Pareto.AI

Rebecca Firth, Executive Director, Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team

Rodin Lyasoff, Deputy Software Chief Engineer, Boeing

Sara Murdock, Director of People & Culture, Steinberg Hart

Syama Meagher, COO, Sona Technologies

Tiffany Potter, Associate Vice President, Memorial Hermann Health System

