LiveCare Inc. Commemorates Patient Acquisition Milestone and Entrance to Additional Market

Venice, FL, USA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare Inc. (OTC:LVCE), a prominent leader in telehealth and remote patient monitoring, announces stellar patient growth and achievements by its patient acquisition team. Initiating its in-house patient acquisition program with just 4 veteran sales agents, LiveCare has now grown its team to 17 highly trained sales agents in three short months. On January 10, 2024, LiveCare recorded its single best day of patient acquisitions by signing up 52 new patients to the Company’s patient-centric service. The 52 new patients adds another $7,800 in monthly revenue assuming an average of $150 in billing per patient per month, or nearly $100,000 per annum.



This new milestone, combined with significant expansion in its service reach, means the Company now estimates nearing profitability sometime in March of 2024 as it builds its patient base. LiveCare Inc.'s expansion now includes California, opening an additional market of approximately 3 million people in need of LiveCare’s program. This adds to the markets of Florida, Ohio, Michigan, and Texas, allowing access to a combined market of approximately 9 million people in need of diabetic monitoring and counseling.

LiveCare is also actively working towards obtaining licensure in Georgia, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Illinois, and Pennsylvania, aiming to provide access to an additional estimated 6 million individuals in need of LiveCare’s telehealth solution. And finally, the Company is now implementing expanding into all remaining states as quickly as corporately possible to provide nation-wide help to people in need of the LiveCare solution.

Max Rockwell, CEO of LiveCare, comments: "LiveCare brought its patient acquisition strategy in-house to approach the market and potential patients in kind and caring manner, much the same way our health coaches work with our patients. We are offering a service that helps people 24 hours a day, seven days a week, when our patients are in need. Our success is a direct result of this and the hard work of our sales agents, health coaches, staff and management. By adding additional states, we hope to offer our solution nation-wide this year to every person in our country afflicted with the disease of diabetes who wants help.”

About LiveCare

LiveCare is a pioneer in telehealth and remote patient monitoring, committed to delivering superior healthcare services through innovative technology. With a focus on accessibility and efficiency, LiveCare is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and providing top-tier healthcare solutions.

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about LiveCare. Actual results may vary materially.

