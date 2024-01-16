Interpublic Group Receives Numerous ESG Accolades

Rated “Negligible Risk” by Sustainalytics, Top Industry Ranking

Fourth Consecutive Year on Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America

Listed for a 14th Year on the Corporate Equality Index

Recognized on Disability Equality Index’s “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion”

Named to Newsweek’s “Most Responsible Companies 2024” and

USA Today’s “America’s Climate Leaders 2023”

New York, NY, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company received several honors that recognize its initiatives and transparency around Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts this year. The honors include IPG’s fourth year on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (North America), 14th year on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index , third year on Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies , recognition on “ Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion ” by Disability Equality Index, and inclusion on USA Today’s inaugural list of America’s Climate Leaders 2023 . IPG’s Sustainalytics rating also improved to “negligible risk,” the lowest risk rating, with a score that ranked first among advertising peers and fourth among media peers.

“As a purpose-driven company, IPG understands our responsibility to conduct business in a way that supports our employees and the environments in which we work,” said Jemma Gould, IPG’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “We are proud to be recognized for our ESG initiatives and disclosures, and we’ll continue to work toward our business-driven ESG goals in the year ahead,” she continued.

“We’re honored to be recognized by esteemed institutions that further validate our efforts in creating an inclusive workplace for diverse talent,” said Channing Martin, Chief Diversity and Social Impact Officer at IPG. “As a global advertising and marketing holding company, we’re responsible for authentically reaching our clients’ diverse audiences in our work and it requires having our teams accurately reflect today’s global consumer,” she continued.

More information on each accolade is below:

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index (NA) represents the top 20% of sustainability performers among the 600 largest U.S. and Canadian companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria. The index is the widely recognized standard for providing information to investors and other stakeholders on corporate ESG information. IPG is the only advertising holding company named to the prestigious list.

The Corporate Equality Index (CEI) showcases how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies. IPG earned a score of 100, and the designation as a recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: Non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

America’s Most Responsible Companies ranking, which is presented by Newsweek and Statista, Inc., reviews corporate responsibility holistically, considering all three pillars of ESG. The list is based on a detailed analysis of over 30 KPIs for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the U.S., as well as a public survey to evaluate the companies’ CSR reputations based on a survey of 17,000 U.S. residents.

and Statista, Inc., reviews corporate responsibility holistically, considering all three pillars of ESG. The list is based on a detailed analysis of over 30 KPIs for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the U.S., as well as a public survey to evaluate the companies’ CSR reputations based on a survey of 17,000 U.S. residents. The Disability Equality Index is recognized globally as the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool. The 2023 Disability Equality Index measures the following areas in workplace inclusion: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; and Non-U.S. Operations (Non- Weighted). This year marks Interpublic Group’s inaugural year being evaluated by the Disability Equality Index and demonstrates our commitment to disability equality and inclusion. IPG scored 80/100 and we are committed to improving our score each year, partnering with Disability:IN as we continue to identify ways to create a more accessible workplace for all.

USA Today and Statista’s inaugural list of “America’s Climate Leaders” includes companies across the United States that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity between 2019 and 2021 – that is, Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue.

and Statista’s inaugural list of “America’s Climate Leaders” includes companies across the United States that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity between 2019 and 2021 – that is, Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue. Sustainalytics is a global leader in ESG research and data, serving the world’s top institutional investors and corporations. The organization scores companies’ ESG risks based on its industry-leading ESG Risk Ratings which cover more than 15,000 companies across 42 industries. IPG is the only advertising holding company rated “negligible risk,” the top ranking on this platform.

IPG continues to strengthen its ESG programs each year, working toward ambitious climate action goals and commitments to advance diversity, equity and inclusion within the company and the communities in which we operate. IPG plans to release its 2023 ESG Report in coming months, and historical reports can be found on the company’s website .

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.





