FIDUCIUS RELEASES MAJOR UPGRADE TO ENTERPRISE SLFP℠

Cincinnati, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiducius, the leader in student loan assistance technology and employee benefit solutions for employers announced the release of its Enterprise SLFP v2.

Student loan debt continues to be a challenge for all employees. The student loan landscape changes almost daily, adding to the ongoing confusion. Fiducius has been tackling this problem for employers since 2011. Its Enterprise SLFP product is a combination of software and human capital designed to direct borrowers into their most optimal situation, based on personal factors of family, career, loan type, tax strategy, employee benefit selections, and more. The v2 release heavily relies on AI, video, updated 2024 federal tax tables and of course, human capital, all while accounting for the myriad changes brought forth from the Department of Education (DOE) and White House this past year.

“I’m excited to extend our work with Fiducius and enhance the financial health of our employees,” said Jermaine, Benefit and Compensation Manager at Grady Health. “We have gotten great feedback and results from our team members and now our team members can take advantage of all the potential outcomes on an enterprise-wide basis.”

"Our employer partners see the headlines and ask us to be prepared to handle all situations,” said Ross Weintraub, Director of Business Development at Fiducius. “We continue to add depth, content, and technology capability to truly bring the best result to the borrower. The DOE has given us new options to pursue that while complex, have great outcomes for our valued borrowers.”

A key aspect of Enterprise SLFP is to direct the borrower to the optimal situation, but not before understanding how each of the opportunities afforded by the DOE are reviewed. For instance, some borrowers in healthcare should pursue the new ‘less than $12,000’ loan forgiveness program while still others should pursue Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

“A borrower has no idea that varying programs exist let alone which direction to go,” Weintraub noted. “Federal Loan Servicers don’t have the means to build 10, 20, or 25-year financial plans, tax plans, and employee benefit plans to help make good decisions. And, employees in the private sector now receiving exciting new options.”



About Grady Health

Grady Health System consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, six neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children’s affiliate. With its nationally acclaimed emergency services, Grady is Atlanta’s premier Level 1 trauma center. Grady EMS serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta, South Fulton County communities, and numerous counties across Georgia. It also operates the state’s first Mobile Stroke Unit, taking cutting-edge pre-hospital care directly to patients. Grady’s American Burn Association/American College of Surgeons verified Burn Center is one of only two in the state. And, the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other key services/distinctions include Grady’s Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia’s first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center – one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. Grady has earned the prestigious Stage 7 on the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model – Georgia’s first adult acute care hospital to earn the highest rating for improving patient care and safety through health information technology. To learn more please visit www.gradyhealth.org .