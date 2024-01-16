Euroseas Ltd. to Participate at Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Series

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it will participate in Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Webinar Series.

On Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time and 4:00 PM Central European Time, its senior management team will go through a presentation on the Company’s current operations, business development, growth prospects and sector outlook.

You can register for the company presentation webinar below:

Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time and 4:00 PM Central European Time Speakers: Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO

Dr. Tasos Aslidis, Treasurer and CFO



LIVE Q&A SESSION – Submitting Questions

1-ON-1 MEETINGS

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. The Company has a fleet of 19 vessels, including 12 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 19 containerships have a cargo capacity of 58,861 teu. After the delivery of seven feedercontainership newbuildings in 2024, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 26 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 75,461 teu.

Visit our website www.euroseas.gr

Company Contact Investor Relations / Financial Media Tasos Aslidis Nicolas Bornozis Chief Financial Officer Markella Kara Euroseas Ltd. Capital Link, Inc. 11 Canterbury Lane, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540 Watchung, NJ 07069 New York, NY 10169 Tel. (908) 301-9091 Tel. (212) 661-7566 E-mail: aha@euroseas.gr E-mail: euroseas@capitallink.com







