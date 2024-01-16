BAK Battery Announces N21700CH-58E High-Capacity Battery Cell

shenzhen, China, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the onset of 2024, BAK Battery firstly launches the battle of “excessive competition”, announcing the mass production of its N21700CH-58E high-capacity battery cell, and continues to expand the small power battery market by leveraging an advanced layout. This signifies a remarkable enhancement in battery performance and marks another breakthrough in battery capacity, following the announcement of the mass production of 21700-5.5Ah battery cell.





In the R&D and production of 21700, BAK Battery always maintains an advanced market layout and technological leadership, continues to break through the capacity ceiling of 21700 cell, and successively releases and mass produces 21700-5.0Ah, 21700-5.3Ah and 21700-5.5Ah cell products. BAK 21700 cylindrical batteries continuously lead the industry due to their sustaining innovation and R&D in the four key materials (cathode, anode, separator, and electrolyte) and structural design, featuring high energy density, long cycle lifetime, high C-rate, fast charging, strong temperature adaptability, and high safety.

Same as other products in the same series, BAK Battery's N21700CH-58E cell also adopts high nickel cathode and silicon anode. It allows discharging in a wide temperature range from -20°C to +70°C, and meets the requirements for regular use in extreme environments, and delivers outstanding safety and reliability by successfully enduring harsh performance tests such as over-charging, over-discharging, short-circuiting, dropping, heating, vibration, and extrusion. This makes it suitable for diverse application scenarios that require high battery capacity, including electric two-wheelers, electric scooters, electric self-balancing scooters, and other travel tool applications, as well as robotic vacuums, smart speakers, smart robots, portable energy storage, and other intelligent life application scenarios.

In the face of overcapacity resulting from the industry's rapid growth, product breakthroughs and technologies that outpace market demands play a key role. Li Fengmei, vice president of BAK Battery, highlights that enterprises can cope with energy transformation and realize comprehensive development only by improving the product attractiveness to customers. BAK Battery will continue to enhance end-user experience and pursue sustainable innovation and growth.

