Morgan Gustafson Promoted to Jr. Art Director at Hummingbird Creative Group

Cary, North Carolina, USA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hummingbird Creative Group, a brand strategy and creative agency in Cary, North Carolina, announced the promotion of Morgan Gustafson to the position of Jr. Art Director. This promotion reflects her outstanding growth beyond her role as a graphic designer, as well as her contributions and dedication to Hummingbird.

The Junior Art Director is a key creative team member and has a “vision” about the importance of the creative product to the future success of the agency clients. As a Junior Art Director, Gustafson will be involved in collaborating with the creative team to enhance big ideas and execute them across all channels, including the social and digital space.

“Morgan is a huge asset to the team here at Hummingbird, and we are so proud of the amazing award-winning branding projects she has taken a major role in for our clients,” stated Wendy Coulter, CEO/President of Hummingbird Creative Group. “Her most notable work this past year has been for the 2029 World University Games, which has won multiple prestigious Platinum design awards, as well as her work on Stillwater Development’s new branding and Kramden Institute’s new branding and website design. Morgan always steps up and exceeds expectations on any project that she is a part of!”

Guftafson’s key responsibility as Jr. Art Director will be to work with the Creative Director and account team to create and deliver insightful, intuitive, innovative and inspired creative that “wow” users, drive results, and enhance their experience with our customers’ products and services, executing creative projects from concept to completion.

The Hummingbird team congratulates Morgan on this well-deserved promotion and looks forward to her continued success.

About Hummingbird Creative Group:

Headquartered in Cary, NC, Hummingbird Creative Group is a boutique full-service branding agency serving admired brands nationwide to build business value through clear communication of brand differentiation. The agency works primarily with leaders of manufacturing/distribution, healthcare, B2B, non-profits, retail and service businesses to define brand strategy, develop sustainable branding campaigns and implement sales enablement programs. The Hummingbird team’s passion is to strengthen each client's promise, presence and profitability over time to help their client brands TAKE FLIGHT AND SOAR! To learn more about Hummingbird Creative Group, visit https://hummingbird-creative.com/.