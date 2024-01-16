HTLF Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call for January 29, 2024

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTLF (NASDAQ: HTLF) today announced the company will host a conference call detailing its fourth quarter 2023 financial results at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, January 29, 2024.



Bruce K. Lee, President and CEO, and Kevin L. Thompson, Chief Financial Officer, will conduct the conference call. There will be a question-and-answer session for analysts following the presentation. Financial results will be available on the company’s website on January 29, 2024, after market close.

To access the call by phone, please register here. To avoid potential delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Upon registering you will receive dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call, as well as an email confirmation with details. Select a method for joining the call; Dial-In: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone. Call Me: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a U.S. number.

To join the call via webcast, click here, complete the form and submit. You will then be directed to the webcast, which will begin at 5 p.m. ET.

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., is a Denver, Colorado-based bank holding company operating under the brand name HTLF, with assets of $20.13 billion as of September 30, 2023. HTLF's banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management and investments. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

Kevin L. Thompson

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

801.879.0910

kthompson@htlf.com