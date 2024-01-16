Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on January 26, 2024

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 before the open of the U.S. equity markets on Friday, January 26, 2024. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Friday, January 26, 2024, during which President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Stuart Lubow, will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter financial performance. There will be a question-and-answer period after the CEO remarks.



Participants may access the conference call via webcast using this link: Webcast Link Here . To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this Registration Link . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on-demand which will be available for 12 months.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.6 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.