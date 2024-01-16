Goodfood Market Corp. - Reports Voting Results

MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the “Company”) (TSX: FOOD), held its annual meeting of shareholders virtually at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Election of Directors

All of the nominees for directors listed in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular dated December 1, 2023, were elected by a majority of shareholders. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

Nominees Votes For Votes Against Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Against Jonathan Ferrari 39,176,014 259,925 99.341% 0.659% Neil Cuggy 39,174,620 261,319 99.337% 0.663% Donald Olds 39,183,266 252,673 99.359% 0.641% Terry Yanofsky 39,184,172 251,767 99.362% 0.638% John Khabbaz 39,357,663 78,276 99.802% 0.198%





Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company by a majority of shareholders for Fiscal 2024. The voting results are as follows:

Results Votes For Votes Withheld Votes Abstained Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes Abstained Carried 40,086,550 0 33,364 99.917% 0.000% 0.083%





Unallocated Options and Awards

The shareholders adopted an ordinary resolution authorizing the unallocated options and awards under the Company’s security-based compensation plans. The votes were cast as follows:

Result Votes For Votes Against Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Against Carried 39,096,293 339,646 99.139% 0.861%





Amendment of the Articles of the Company

The shareholders adopted a special resolution authorizing and approving an amendment of the articles of the Company with respect to stakeholder interests in relation to the Company’s application for B Corp certification. The votes were cast as follows:

Result Votes for Votes Against Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Against Carried 37,559,808 1,876,131 95.243% 4.757%





ABOUT GOODFOOD



Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading digitally native meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood team is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand, with the mission to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its world class culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. We are passionate about connecting our partner farms and suppliers to our customers’ kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.

