BlueLinx Announces Expansion of Distribution Partnership with Huber Engineered Woods

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, and Huber Engineered Woods LLC, a subsidiary of J.M. Huber Corporation, a leading privately-held specialty building products manufacturer, are pleased to announce an expansion of their distribution partnership. The expansion will include Huber’s assortment of AdvanTech® subflooring and ZIP System™ building enclosure product lines in BlueLinx’s Denville, NJ, and Pensacola, FL service areas.



Mike Wilson, Chief Product Management Officer at BlueLinx, states “By expanding our partnership with Huber, we are strengthening our ability to provide our customers with the best-in-class products they deserve. Huber is renowned for its exceptional range of brands, known for their reliability, innovation, and customer satisfaction. This expansion will further our commitment to meeting the diverse demands of the marketplace while underscoring our commitment to growing our specialty product segments. We are confident that this collaboration will bring significant value to our customers and contribute to the growth and success of our respective businesses.”

With the new expansion, Huber products will now be distributed in forty-three BlueLinx outlets. This strategic expansion will not only bring significant value to customers by ensuring faster and more efficient deliveries across geographies but also strengthen the Huber brand position in those markets.

ABOUT BLUELINX

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing fifty states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute a comprehensive range of products to our customers which include national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers, and we operate our business through a broad network of distribution centers. To learn more about BlueLinx, please visit www.bluelinxco.com.

ABOUT HUBER ENGINEERED WOODS

Building products innovator Huber Engineered Woods LLC has a reputation built on consistent product performance and a commitment to people. Fueled by on-the-jobsite analysis and building science principles, AdvanTech® subflooring, ZIP System™ building enclosure and EXACOR™ product solutions have changed the way construction teams build better buildings. Each solution in the product portfolio helps streamline installation, while providing dependable performance as critical components of quiet, stiff floors and weather-resistant, tight building envelopes. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company has manufacturing facilities in Maine, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee and Oklahoma, and dedicated R&D facilities in Commerce, Georgia. Huber Engineered Woods is a subsidiary of J.M. Huber Corporation. Visit huberwood.com to learn more.

ABOUT J.M. HUBER CORPORATION

J.M. Huber Corporation, headquartered in Edison, New Jersey (US), operates a diverse portfolio of companies: CP Kelco, Huber Engineered Materials, Huber Engineered Woods and Huber Resources Corp. With locations around the world, our businesses create products used in a broad range of applications including personal care, food and beverage, agricultural nutrients and adjuvants, building materials, flame retardants and smoke suppressants, as well as sustainable forestry services. Founded in 1883, Huber is one of the largest family-owned companies based in the US.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Tom Morabito

Investor Relations Officer

(470) 394-0099

investor@bluelinxco.com



MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS CONTACT

Kimberlee Burrows, Sr. Communications Manager

(470) 443-9512

bluelinx.communications@bluelinxco.com