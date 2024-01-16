Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) (“Park” or the “Company”) today announced the tax reporting information for its 2023 cash distributions on its Common Stock.
The distributions, totaling $2.15 per share, were paid as follows: $0.15 on April 17, 2023; $0.15 on July 17, 2023; $0.15 on October 16, 2023; $0.77 on January 16, 2024, and $0.93 on January 16, 2024.
For income tax purposes, the dividends for 2023, totaling $2.15 per share, are classified as $2.15 (100%) Total capital gain distribution.
The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the Company's 2023 dividends:
2023 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Common Stock: PK CUSIP: 700517 105
|Record Date
|Payable
Date
|Dividend per
Share
|Total ordinary
dividends (box 1a)
|Total capital gain
distr. (box 2a)
|Section199A
dividends (box 5)
|March 31, 2023
|April 17,
2023
|$0.15
|$0.00
|$0.15
|$0.00
|June 30, 2023
|July 17,
2023
|$0.15
|$0.00
|$0.15
|$0.00
|September 29, 2023
|October 16,
2023
|$0.15
|$0.00
|$0.15
|$0.00
|December 29, 2023
|January 16,
2024
|$0.77
|$0.00
|$0.77
|$0.00
|December 29, 2023
|January 16,
2024
|$0.93
|$0.00
|$0.93
|$0.00
|Totals
|$2.15
|$0.00
|$2.15
|$0.00
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.
