Methanex Corporation to Speak at the 27th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation’s (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) President and CEO, Mr. Rich Sumner, will participate in a fireside chat at the 27th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, January 18, 2024.



A recording of Mr. Sumner’s remarks will be available on the Investor Relations section of Methanex’s website at https://www.methanex.com/investor-relations/events after the conference.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “MX” and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol “MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com .

