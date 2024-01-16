Mountain America Fuels Entrepreneurial Spirit with Weber State University

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union announced today its ongoing support and sponsorship of the Weber Entrepreneurs Speaker Series, an initiative in collaboration with Weber State University. The focus is on enriching the local community through insights shared by successful entrepreneurs. This series serves as a gateway for students and community members to gain invaluable knowledge as well as fostering awareness of Mountain America’s robust business services.



The speaker series is an opportunity to listen to local business owners and entrepreneurs as they detail their successes, failures, and any lessons they’ve learned along the way.

The first presentation in this semester’s series will be on January 16, from 6-7 p.m. MT at the Weber State University Davis campus, building D2-110, 2750 University Park Blvd. Layton, Utah, 84041. It will feature Kim Luke, director of Artistic Dance. Luke will share her entrepreneurial journey, offering unique insights and experiences, followed by an interactive Q&A session. Complimentary food will be provided.

Kyle Guest, vice president of business services at Mountain America, shared his thoughts on the partnership. “We are excited to collaborate with Weber State University John B. Goddard School of Business and Economics on the speaker series. This initiative provides an exceptional platform for students and the community to glean insights from accomplished business owners and gain a deeper understanding of the business landscape.”

Brandon Stoddard, director of the Hall Global Entrepreneurship Center at Weber State University, highlighted the significance of the Weber Entrepreneur Speaker Series, saying, “This series plays a vital role in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in our community. It provides a unique opportunity for students and the community to learn from successful entrepreneurs. We extend our sincere appreciation to Mountain America Credit Union for their dedicated support of this program.”

Following this upcoming Tuesday, the next speaker series will be on Feb 21st and the final series will be on March 13th.The series, driven by the support of Mountain America’s business teams, spotlights business members willing to share their experiences. Past speakers include Jennifer Pettinger, co-owner of Sun Print Solutions; Dennis Decker, president/CEO of Airstream of Utah; and Joe Long and Angie Gerdes, owner/operators of Gardner Village.

To learn more about the Weber State Entrepreneur Speaker Series, please visit: Weber State University Entrepreneurship Speaker Series