EUDA Health Holdings Limited Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market’s Continued Listing Requirements After receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Market Value Deficiency

Singapore., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously disclosed, EUDA Health Holdings Limited (“EUDA” and the “Company”) received a written notice from Nasdaq on January 9, 2024 indicating that the Company had failed to maintain a minimum market value of listed securities of $35 million over the previous 30 consecutive business days (the “MVLS Requirement”) as required by the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2).



On January 16, 2024, the Company received a written notice from Nasdaq stating that the Company’s Market Value of Listed Securities has been $35 million or greater for ten consecutive business days from January 2 to January 16, 2024, and therefore the Company has regained compliance with the MVLS requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Kelvin Chen

Chief Executive Officer

EUDA Health Holdings Limited

kelvin@euda.com