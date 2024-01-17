Cosmetic Antioxidants Market to surpass USD 237 Million by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmetic Antioxidants Market is set to be worth over USD 237 million by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The surge in preventive skincare trends is projected to propel the market growth. Of late, consumers are increasingly prioritizing preventative skincare practices, leading to the growing adoption of beauty-enhancing products to protect and nourish the skin. Additionally, the rising awareness about the role of antioxidants in maintaining skin health is fueling the demand for cosmetics enriched with effective ingredients. The ongoing innovations in cosmetic formulations by incorporating advanced antioxidant technologies, will further augment the industry outlook. For instance, in August 2023, Natura developed the Chronos Intensive Antioxidant Serum, formulated with Amazonian antioxidant extracts and components to boost antioxidant mechanisms and minimize the appearance of early signs of aging.

Synthetic cosmetic antioxidants to gain traction

Synthetic cosmetic antioxidants market is projected to witness high demand from 2024-2032 driven by widespread use in cosmetic formulations due to their cost-effectiveness. Synthetic cosmetic antioxidants have the ability to impart longevity and stability to cosmetic products while offering protection from oxidative degradation. Additionally, these antioxidants offer consistent quality, allowing for precise formulation control and customization. The growing focus of multiple cosmetic companies on product stability, shelf life, and cost-efficiency is also expected to fuel the product demand.

Rising demand in makeup applications

Cosmetic antioxidants market from the makeup application segment generated considerable revenue in 2023 and is estimated to witness notable demand through 2032. Antioxidants act as essential ingredients in the development of makeup formulations for protecting against oxidative stress and environmental aggressors. Lately, consumers are increasingly seeking makeup products that not only enhance appearance but also offer skincare benefits, contributing to the surging demand for antioxidant-infused makeup. Moreover, the rising trend of skincare-infused cosmetics is expected to boost the segment growth.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market destination

Asia Pacific cosmetic antioxidants market accounted for a sizable revenue share in 2023 and is set to exhibit robust growth during 2024-2032 driven by the evolving beauty standards and the surging demand for cosmetics fortified with antioxidants. The strong desire for skincare benefits in makeup products coupled with the growing beauty-conscious consumer base in China, Japan, and South Korea are fueling the need for cosmetic antioxidants. Additionally, the surge in urbanization and the rising awareness of environmental stressors will further drive the adoption of antioxidant-rich cosmetics in the region.

Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Participants

Some of the leading firms operating in the cosmetic antioxidants industry are Ashland Global Holdings Inc, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company Croda International Plc, Lonza Group Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Cargill, Barentz International B.V, and Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), among others. These companies are coming up with new antioxidant-rich formulations to address the evolving consumer needs for skincare and beauty. To cite an instance, in February 2023, DSM introduced Envirox, its new range of cosmetic antioxidants to prevent skin from environmental harm, such as pollution and UV radiation.

