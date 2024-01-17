Soy Milk Market to reach $13.6 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The soy milk market valuation is expected to cross USD 13.6 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing emphasis on health consciousness and consumer dietary choices will accelerate business growth over 2024–2032. Companies are intensifying their commitment through substantial investments and frequent product launches, expanding the market's diversity. As the demand for plant-based and nutritious alternatives rises, this dual impetus of health awareness and industry innovation will significantly boost the market size.

For instance, in 2021, EFKO Group, a major Russian mayo and oil producer, revealed plans to enter soy milk production, investing 600 million rubles ($8 million) in the initiative. The company targets a monthly output of a thousand tons of soy milk.

The soy milk market from the desserts segment will secure a notable revenue share by 2032, propelled by the rising popularity of plant-based options in sweet treats. With a surge in demand for dairy-free alternatives, soy milk will become a key ingredient in a variety of desserts. The versatility of soy milk in creating indulgent and flavorful treats will position the desserts segment as a major contributor to the increasing adoption of soy milk in various culinary applications.

The health food stores segment will gain a noteworthy soy milk market share between 2024 and 2032, led by a growing consumer inclination towards plant-based alternatives. As health-conscious trends gain momentum, consumers increasingly turn to health food stores for quality soy milk products. With a focus on catering to diverse dietary preferences, health food stores will become pivotal in driving the adoption of soy milk, fostering growth within the segment.

The APAC soy milk market is projected to register significant expansion from 2024 to 2032, driven by increasing consumer awareness of plant-based diets and lactose intolerance issues. The region's rich cultural familiarity with soy-based products, in line with a rising trend toward health-conscious living, fuels the demand for soy milk. As key players continue to expand their product offerings and distribution networks, Asia Pacific will emerge as a major contributor to the flourishing market.

Some of the leading companies operating in the soy milk industry are Pacific Foods (Campbell Soup Company), Vitasoy, Wildwood Organic, Organic Valley, Silk (WhiteWave Foods/Danone), Westsoy (WhiteWave Foods/Danone), Eden Foods, Trader Joe's, Earth's Own, Oatly, Good Karma Foods, SunOpta, Califia Farms, Alpro, and So Delicious Dairy Free (WhiteWave Foods/Danone).

These companies are expanding their presence in the soy milk market by investing in research and development to enhance product quality and taste. Strategic marketing initiatives, innovative product formulations, and collaborations with retailers are key strategies. As the demand for plant-based alternatives rises, these efforts allow players to capture a larger market share, meeting consumer preferences for healthier and sustainable choices within the soy milk industry.

For instance, in 2023, Nestlé introduced a cost-effective and nutritious instant milk powder in Central and West Africa called Nido. This product combines dairy and plant-based ingredients, incorporating essential nutrients like protein and fiber from locally sourced soy, providing a balanced and affordable dietary option in the region.

