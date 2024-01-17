BigBear.ai to Host Investor Presentation on February 6, 2024

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) (“BigBear.ai” or the “Company”), a leader in providing AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, today announced that it will host an investor presentation after market close on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The presentation will provide updates on the Company’s planned acquisition of Pangiam, which was previously announced on November 6, 2023. The investor presentation call and webcast will commence at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 6, 2024.



Event access instructions will be posted on BigBear.ai’s Events Page on Monday, January 22, 2024: https://bigbear.ai/events/pangiam-investor-presentation/

Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on-demand for two weeks following the event.

Other information related to the Pangiam acquisition will be available on: https://ir.bigbear.ai.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai’s mission is to deliver clarity for the world’s most complex decisions. BigBear.ai’s AI-powered, decision intelligence solutions are leveraged in three core markets: global supply chains & logistics, autonomous systems and cybersecurity. BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the US Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the US Federal Government, as well as complex manufacturing and warehouse operations, distribution, and healthcare and life sciences, all rely on BigBear.ai’s solutions to empower leaders to decide on the best possible scenario by creating order from complex data, identifying blind spots, and building predictive outcomes. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai is a global, public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit: https://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on X: @BigBearai .

