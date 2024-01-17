[Latest] Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Size/Share Worth USD 8.2 Billion by 2032 at a 12.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (PET Bottles, HDPE Bottles, PP Bottles, Others), By Recycling Process (Mechanical Recycling, Chemical Recycling), By End-Use Industry (Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Food, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 8.2 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Plastic Bottle Recycling Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Circular Economy Drive: The plastic bottle recycling market experiences substantial growth propelled by the global shift towards a circular economy. Recycling plastic bottles becomes integral to sustainable practices, reducing environmental impact and promoting resource efficiency.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological advancements in recycling processes amplify the efficiency and scalability of plastic bottle recycling. Innovations in sorting, cleaning, and processing contribute to the market’s growth, making recycling a viable and economically attractive solution.

Environmental Consciousness: Increasing awareness of environmental issues drives the adoption of plastic bottle recycling. Consumers and industries alike recognize the significance of minimizing plastic waste, contributing to the market’s expansion.

Economic Incentives: Governments and organizations worldwide provide economic incentives and regulatory support for plastic bottle recycling initiatives. This encourages the establishment of recycling facilities and promotes the development of a robust infrastructure for collecting and processing plastic bottles.

Packaging Industry Collaboration: The packaging industry plays a pivotal role in the plastic bottle recycling market, collaborating to create recyclable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. This collaboration fosters the integration of recycled materials into new packaging, further driving the demand for recycled plastic bottles.

Sustainable Packaging Trends: The market benefits from the surge in sustainable packaging trends, where brands prioritize recycled plastic bottles to meet consumer expectations. This shift towards eco-friendly packaging positively influences the plastic bottle recycling market.

Innovations in Material Repurposing: Plastic bottle recycling extends beyond just creating new bottles; innovations focus on repurposing recycled materials for diverse applications. This includes the development of recycled plastic in construction, textiles, and other industries, broadening the market’s scope.

Consumer Engagement: Increasing consumer engagement through awareness campaigns and educational initiatives encourages responsible plastic disposal and recycling. This active involvement fosters a culture of recycling, contributing to the sustained growth of the plastic bottle recycling market.

Collaborative Industry Initiatives: Industry-wide initiatives and partnerships drive the plastic bottle recycling market, with stakeholders working together to address challenges and streamline recycling processes. Collaborative efforts ensure a holistic approach to plastic bottle recycling.

Packaging Regulations and Standards: Stringent packaging regulations and standards promote the adoption of recycled materials, including plastic bottles. The market responds to these regulatory measures by aligning with sustainable practices and meeting compliance requirements.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 8.2 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 4.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Recycling Process, End-Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Plastic Bottle Recycling Market: COVID-19 Analysis:

Resilience and Innovation: In the face of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the plastic bottle recycling market showcases resilience and innovation. The need for sustainable practices has gained prominence, fostering a renewed focus on recycling as an essential component of the circular economy.

Increased Single-Use Plastic Awareness: The pandemic brings heightened awareness of single-use plastic issues, emphasizing the importance of recycling plastic bottles. This awareness fuels demand for recycled materials and promotes a shift towards more sustainable packaging solutions.

Supply Chain Optimization: Plastic bottle recycling contributes to supply chain optimization by creating a stable source of recycled materials. The market’s adaptability ensures a consistent supply, even in the face of disruptions, supporting the circular economy’s goals.

Green Recovery Initiatives: Governments and businesses invest in green recovery initiatives, with an emphasis on sustainable and circular economy practices. Plastic bottle recycling aligns with these initiatives, positioning itself as a key player in building a more resilient and environmentally conscious future.

Sustainable Packaging Resurgence: The plastic bottle recycling market experiences a resurgence as sustainable packaging gains prominence in the post-pandemic landscape. Brands and consumers prioritize eco-friendly choices, driving the demand for recycled plastic bottles.

Regional Analysis of the Plastic Bottle Recycling Market:

North America:

Market Overview: North America leads in plastic bottle recycling, driven by stringent environmental regulations, strong consumer awareness, and the adoption of advanced recycling technologies.

Factors Driving Growth: Increased emphasis on sustainable packaging, government support for recycling initiatives, and collaboration between stakeholders contribute to the growth of the plastic bottle recycling market in North America.

Europe:

Market Overview: Europe demonstrates a commitment to circular economy principles, with extensive recycling infrastructure and regulatory frameworks promoting plastic bottle recycling across industries.

Factors Driving Growth: Government initiatives, such as the European Green Deal, and collaborative efforts between governments and industry players propel the growth of the plastic bottle recycling market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific:

Market Overview: The Asia-Pacific region experiences significant growth in plastic bottle recycling, driven by urbanization, rising consumer awareness, and the adoption of sustainable practices by industries.

Factors Driving Growth: Increasing investments in recycling infrastructure, growing public consciousness about plastic waste, and government support contribute to the expansion of the plastic bottle recycling market in Asia-Pacific.

Latin America:

Market Overview: Latin America shows a growing interest in plastic bottle recycling, with governments and industries recognizing the importance of environmental sustainability and circular economy principles.

Factors Driving Growth: Economic development, rising awareness of plastic pollution, and investments in recycling infrastructure contribute to the growth of the plastic bottle recycling market in Latin America.

List of the prominent players in the Plastic Bottle Recycling Market:





List of the prominent players in the Plastic Bottle Recycling Market:

Recycling Technologies Ltd.

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Avangard Innovative

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Closed Loop Partners

Loop Industries Inc.

TOMRA Sorting GmbH

Veolia Environnement S.A.

ECOCEAN Recycling

Phoenix Technologies International LLC

Clean Tech UK Ltd.

MBA Polymers Inc.

ReNew ELP Limited

Repurpose Global PBC

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

Others

The Plastic Bottle Recycling Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

PET Bottles

HDPE Bottles

PP Bottles

Others

By Recycling Process

Mechanical Recycling

Chemical Recycling

By End-Use Industry

Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Food

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

