DNA Encoded Library Market projected to reach USD 13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " DNA Encoded Library Market ”, by Type (Screening service / Hit identification, Development and DNA-encoded Library Service Kits, Hit optimization / Validation, Custom library design / Synthesis, In-house Drug, Others), Therapeutic Area (Oncological Disorders, Immunological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Dermatological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Others), Application (Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Research Institutes, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global DNA Encoded Library Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 4.25 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 13.7 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 18.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Therapeutic Area, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Amgen ComInnex Sample of Companies Covered Dice DyNAbind GSK

Market Overview

The DNA Encoded Library (DEL) market is witnessing significant growth as a revolutionary approach to drug discovery. Utilizing the principles of combinatorial chemistry and high-throughput screening, DELs comprise vast collections of small molecules individually tagged with unique DNA barcodes, enabling simultaneous screening of millions of compounds. This accelerates drug discovery processes, offering unprecedented scale and efficiency. The market is driven by the pharmaceutical industry's demand for novel drug candidates, cost-effective screening, and rapid lead identification. Additionally, advancements in DNA synthesis technologies and increased collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and DEL providers propel market expansion. Despite challenges such as library quality and synthesis optimization, the DNA Encoded Library market remains at the forefront of transformative innovations, reshaping the landscape of drug development with its potential to enhance hit identification and accelerate the discovery of new therapeutic agents.

Major Vendors in the Global DNA Encoded Library Market:

Amgen

ComInnex

Dice

DyNAbind

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)

HitGen

HotSpot Therapeutics

Merck KGaA

Novartis

Nurix Therapeutics

Philochem

Vipergen

X-Chem

Rising Demand for Targeted Therapeutics

The escalating demand for targeted therapeutics stands as a key driver propelling the growth of the DNA Encoded Library (DEL) market. As the pharmaceutical industry shifts towards precision medicine, there is an increasing emphasis on developing drugs that specifically target underlying molecular mechanisms of diseases. DNA Encoded Libraries play a crucial role in this paradigm shift by offering vast collections of chemically diverse compounds that can be efficiently screened to identify molecules with high affinity and specificity for particular biological targets. This accelerates the drug discovery process, enabling the identification of potent therapeutic candidates with enhanced precision. The rise in targeted therapeutics is driven by the growing understanding of the molecular basis of diseases and the desire to minimize off-target effects. DNA Encoded Libraries provide a valuable resource for screening against a wide array of targets, supporting the development of drugs that exhibit greater efficacy and reduced side effects, thus contributing significantly to the advancement of targeted therapeutic approaches.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising Demand for Targeted Therapeutics

Technological Advancements in DNA Synthesis

Opportunities:

Customized DEL (DNA Encoded Library) Services

Integration with Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Customized DEL (DNA Encoded Library) Services

The DNA Encoded Library (DEL) market is experiencing a transformative surge, with Customized DEL services emerging as a distinct opportunity. As drug discovery endeavors become increasingly intricate, the demand for tailored solutions intensifies. Customized DEL services seize this opportunity by offering a bespoke approach to researchers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. These services enable the creation of highly specific libraries of DNA-encoded compounds, finely tuned to meet the unique requirements of individual projects. This level of customization facilitates more targeted and efficient screening processes, expediting the identification of potential drug candidates. In an era where precision and personalization in medicine are paramount, Customized DEL services not only enhance the effectiveness of drug discovery but also contribute to cost-effectiveness by optimizing resource utilization. As a result, the adaptability and precision offered by Customized DEL services position themselves as a pivotal factor driving the growth and competitiveness of the DNA Encoded Library market.

The market for DNA Encoded Library is dominated by North America.

North America stands as the dominant force in the DNA Encoded Library (DEL) market, wielding substantial influence over the industry's trajectory. The region's leadership is underscored by a combination of robust research and development activities, a well-established pharmaceutical sector, and a heightened emphasis on innovative drug discovery processes. Key players in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, many of whom are based in North America, actively contribute to the expansion of the DEL market. Moreover, the region benefits from a strong ecosystem of research institutions and technological infrastructure, fostering advancements in DNA-encoded library technologies.

Government initiatives supporting research, favorable funding mechanisms, and a concentration of leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies further propel North America's dominance. The collaborative efforts between academia and industry, coupled with a conducive regulatory environment, position North America at the forefront of DNA Encoded Library advancements. As the market continues to evolve, North America's leadership role is likely to persist, driving innovation and shaping the global landscape of DNA Encoded Library technologies.

The Screening Service and Hit Identification Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Type the DNA Encoded Library market is segmented into Screening service / Hit identification, Development and DNA-encoded Library Service Kits, Hit optimization / Validation, Custom library design / Synthesis, In-house Drug, Others. In the DNA Encoded Library (DEL) market, the screening service and hit identification segment assert dominance as a pivotal type segment. This category plays a central role in drug discovery, serving as the linchpin for identifying potential therapeutic candidates efficiently. The demand for screening services and hit identification is fueled by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors' continuous quest for novel drug candidates. The robust capabilities of DEL platforms in rapidly screening vast libraries of DNA-encoded compounds contribute to the prominence of this segment. As the emphasis on accelerated drug discovery persists, screening services and hit identification remain a dominant force, shaping the landscape of the DEL market.

