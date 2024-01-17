ESG Dynamics Transforming the Municipal Market: Comprehensive Industry Report Update

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S ESG & the Muni Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The municipal market landscape is evolving with the integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. New research examines the complex influences and diverse opinions shaping this market. This research explores the continuous dialogue between issuers, investors, and policymakers, providing valuable insights into the ESG-driven transformation.

Industry Insights Reveal Trends and Challenges

The report delves into various aspects of ESG impact, from growth opportunities and market sentiment to legislative responses. This meticulously updated analysis builds upon prior findings, presenting a nuanced view of an industry grappling with change.

Key highlights from the research include:

Examining the surge in ESG bond issuance amidst fluctuating municipal issuance levels.

Assessing the perceived benefits and burdens of ESG disclosures on issuers.

Analyzing the political discourse surrounding ESG and its framing as part of a 'woke' financial agenda.

Scrutinizing state-level legislation and actions against ESG considerations in public finance.

Gauging the market-wide consequences of divergent views across different market participants.

Environmental, Social, and Governance considerations are proving to be a polarizing yet undeniable factor in the municipal market's future. The report aims to equip industry stakeholders with an objective, in-depth understanding of ESG's transformative role.

Market Reflects a Multiplicity of Perspectives

The research captures a spectrum of perspectives reflecting the intricate and variegated nature of the muni market. The findings highlight a central theme: ESG's influence on the municipal market is as intricate as the market itself.

The comprehensive update offers market participants crucial insights necessary to navigate the evolving municipal landscape. With a deeper understanding of the ESG considerations in public finance, industry players are better positioned to make informed decisions within this broad and heterogenous market.

Key Topics Covered:

Key findings

Research methodology

ESG in a troubled muni landscape

ESG remains important for munis

Still a growth factor

'E' matters more than 'S' or 'G'

Not necessarily seeking guidance

Disclosure demands get complicated

A new frontier in ESG politics

Clear desire for a universal language

Conclusions

