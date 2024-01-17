Result of the auction of treasury bills on 17 January 2024

| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice
98 19237 DKT 01/03/24 I860
0
-
-
-
98 19310 DKT 01/03/24 II100
0
-
-
-
Total960
0
      