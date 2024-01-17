Macau Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts: Annual Average Growth of 3.9% from 2024-2026, Supported by Investment in the Manufacturing, Transport, Renewable Energy and Housing Sectors

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macau Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Macau is forecast to have expanded by 13.6% in real terms in 2023, following an annual decline of 24.9% in 2022, supported by government investment in the industrial, energy and utilities and infrastructure sectors. According to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) in the construction industry grew by 70.4% year on year (YoY) in Q2 2023, preceded by a marginal Y-o-Y growth of 0.1% in Q1 2023 and a decline of 15.9% in Q4 2022.

During the first three quarters of 2023, the construction industry's output was supported by an improvement in the leisure and hospitality and infrastructure sectors. The tourism industry has also showed signs of improvement, supported by an increase in international tourist arrivals to the country. According to the DSEC, the total number of tourist arrivals to Macau rose by 356.6% YoY in the first nine months of 2023, while the gross gaming revenue (GGR) grew by 301.3% YoY during the same period.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is projected to record an annual average growth of 3.9% from 2024 to 2026, supported by investment in the manufacturing, transport, renewable energy, and housing sectors, in line with the government's focus on increasing economic diversification. In early November 2023, the government released its Five-Year Economic diversification Plan (2024-28). The plan focuses on developing key industries of tourism and leisure, healthcare, new technology development, and culture and sports.

Forecast-period growth will also be supported by investment as part of the 2020-40 Urban Master Plan, which aims to meet the challenges of projected population growth, economic diversification, and greater integration with China. The plan will provide approximately 3km2 of reclaimed land from the sea to create new housing, commercial, tourism, and public spaces. As per the government's estimates outlined under the plan, Macau's population will rise from 680,000 inhabitants in 2021 to 808,000 inhabitants by 2040, while its land mass will rise from 33km2 to 36.8km2 over the same period.



