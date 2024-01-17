Property Profile of The National Hockey League (NHL) 2023-24: Commercial Landscape, Main Sponsorship and Media Rights

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Property Profile of The National Hockey League (NHL) 2023-24" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report explores a comparable overview of the premier Ice Hockey league in the world. The report looks at the entire commercial landscape of the league including its 32 teams. It explores the main sponsorship and media rights deals for all involved which also highlighting the new sponsorship opportunities that have come about in the past few seasons, via the helmet and shirt patch partnerships.



The NHL has enjoyed the lowest year-on-year growth on social media over the past 12 months across the five big professional sports leagues in North America. ESPN and Turner remain the main domestic media rights broadcasters in the United States and Canada. There has been a big jump in number of helmet and shirt patch deals in the league this season, with 12 new helmets partnerships and nine new patch deals in play.



An overview of each team deal across the market, with an insight into where these deals are being found in terms of industry and brand location. It offers a comparison to the main deals associated with the league from an annual monetary perspective as well as the comparing the terms being signed. This includes looking at the deal and partnership length for each signed shirt deal this season.



Report Scope

The main context of this report is to illustrate the key developments in topflight Ice Hockey offering a key insight into the main commercial landscape of the sport, with a bit of context into how it compares to other major sports leagues worldwide.

The report offers some industry-leading insight and analysis on one of the biggest sports leagues in the world, with a clear breakdown of the commercial revenue generated.

It emphasizes the main sponsorship rights in the league and offers values against all major deals to understand the true value of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

NHL Matchday Revenue

Social Media

Media Landscape

League Sponsorship

Kit Supplier Market

Helmet Sponsorship

Shirt Patch Partnerships

Team Sponsorship Overview

NHL Teams

List of Tables

Matchday Revenue Table

Social Media Charts

Media Deals Charts, Tables & Graphs

Stanley Cup Viewership Graph

Sponsorship Deals Graphs, Tables & Charts

League Kit Deals History Table

Helmet Tables and Charts

Shirt Patch Tables and Charts

Team Overview Sponsorship Graphs and Tables

