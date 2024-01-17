Food Grade Cellulose Market to Exceed US$ 603.5 Million at a 4.1% CAGR by 2034 - Fact.MR Study

Rockville, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Food Grade Cellulose Market is estimated at US$ 402.3 million in 2024, projected to grow steadily with a 4.1% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to account for a valuation of US$ 603.5 million by 2034.

Increasing consumer awareness and preference for healthier diets drive the demand for food products containing natural and functional ingredients like food-grade cellulose, known for its high fiber content and health benefits. Consumer demand for clean label products with recognizable and natural ingredients aligns with food-grade cellulose, derived from plant sources, meeting the criteria for clean and transparent labelling.

Key Segments of Food Grade Cellulose Industry Research Report

By Type By Application By Region Carboxyl Methyl Cellulose

Methyl Cellulose Bakery & Confectionery

Meat & Poultry

Sauces & Dressings

Beverages

Dairy Products

Others North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



The multifunctional nature of food-grade cellulose, serving as a thickener, stabilizer, emulsifier, and bulking agent in various food applications, contributes to its rising adoption by food manufacturers seeking versatile additives.

As the demand for gluten-free alternatives increases, food-grade cellulose becomes essential in providing structure and texture in gluten-free bakery and other products. Ongoing innovations in cellulose derivatives, formulations, and processing techniques drive the development of more effective and efficient food-grade cellulose products, expanding its applications in the food industry. Approval and affirmation of safety by regulatory bodies such as the FDA reinforce confidence in the use of food-grade cellulose, boosting its acceptance and utilization in food products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The North American food-grade cellulose market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2034.

The food-grade cellulose industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 79.5% in 2024. The United States dominates the global food-grade cellulose market, valued at US$ 75.3 million in 2024.

The food-grade cellulose industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2034.

Based on type, carboxy Methyl Cellulose segment hold a 62.32% market share in 2024.

The bakery and confectionery segment dominates the application with a 36.67% share in 2024.

“The increasing incorporation of food-grade cellulose in various food and beverage products, sauces and dressings and dairy products fostering the market's sustained growth.” remarks an analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players such as DuPont, Ashland, CP Kelco, and other frontrunners strategically emphasize product innovation and customer-centric approaches to solidify their foothold in the global food-grade cellulose market.

Their strategies encompass expansion initiatives and an unwavering commitment to enhancing product quality, all aimed at gaining a competitive advantage in this evolving market arena.Top of Form

Lamberti S.p.A. is known for its expertise in specialty chemicals, including additives for food, likely contributes to the production and distribution of food-grade cellulose and its derivatives.

Nouryon with a significant presence in the chemical industry, likely contributes to the manufacturing and innovation of cellulose-based additives for food applications, ensuring safety and compliance with industry standards.

Dominance of Carboxymethyl Cellulose in Food-Grade Cellulose Market: A Versatile Food Additive

The carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) segment is projected to claim a significant market share of 60.12% in the food-grade cellulose category by 2034. Renowned for its ability to enhance texture and deliver a smooth, consistent mouthfeel, CMC finds widespread application in baked goods, dairy products, sauces, and dressings. Its multifunctionality as a thickener, stabilizer, and emulsifier further amplifies its utility across a diverse range of food products.

In gluten-free products, CMC serves as a valuable substitute for gluten, offering improved binding and enhanced texture. Notably, it plays a crucial role in stabilizing formulations, preventing component separation in beverages, averting crystallization in frozen items, and regulating moisture levels in bread. The adept management of these factors contributes to the extended shelf life of various edible products, ensuring freshness by minimizing moisture loss.

As a cellulose-based ingredient derived from plant sources, CMC aligns with the clean label trend, appealing to consumers seeking natural and recognizable components in their food. Additionally, regulatory approvals, such as those from the FDA, underscore the suitability of CMC for use in food applications, further enhancing its acceptance in the market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 603.5 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global food grade cellulose market, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024-2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on type (Carboxyl Methyl Cellulose, Methyl Cellulose) by Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Sauces & Dressings, Beverages, Dairy Products, Others) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

