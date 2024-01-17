Fungicides Market Flourishing with a Robust CAGR of 4.9%, Anticipated to Achieve a Revenue Milestone of US$ 30 Billion by 2032, Reports Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Overview:



The fungicides market is anticipated to achieve a valuation of US$ 30 billion by the year 2032, indicating significant growth from its current size of 18.5 billion. This expansion is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% between 2022 and 2032.

In terms of crop type, cereal and grains emerged as the dominant segment, capturing a substantial 41% market share by the conclusion of 2021.

The Fungicides Market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the rising demand for fungicides to address the detrimental impact of fungal diseases on crops. Fungicides serve as an efficient solution for managing the proliferation and transmission of these diseases, ultimately safeguarding crops against potential losses.

The global utilization of fungicides is widespread, spanning regions such as Asia, Europe, North America, and South America.

Market Scope:

Product Overview:

Fungicides, categorized as a type of pesticide, are employed to eliminate fungi or fungal spores. Predominantly utilized in agriculture for crop protection, they serve the purpose of preventing crop damage inflicted by fungal attacks. By averting such damage, fungicides contribute to higher crop yields and improved crop quality. Additionally, they are applied to combat fungal infections in animals.

The application of fungicides varies depending on the type of crop, with translaminar, systemic, and contact fungicides being among the different types available. Active ingredients in fungicides encompass chlorothalonil, mancozeb, prochloraz, propicanazole, and more.

Sulfur stands out as one of the frequently employed active ingredients in fungicides. It is noteworthy, however, that certain fungicides pose risks to human health, and as a result, regulations governing their usage in different countries may potentially impede the global fungicides market's growth in the foreseeable future. Despite these challenges, the market is anticipated to experience moderate single-digit growth in the forecast period.

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Crop Protection: The rising need for protecting crops from fungal diseases and ensuring higher yields is a significant driver for the fungicides market. Farmers are increasingly relying on fungicides to safeguard their crops and improve agricultural productivity.

Expanding Agricultural Sector: The growth of the global agricultural sector, driven by population growth and the need to enhance food production, contributes to the increased demand for fungicides. As agricultural activities expand, so does the market for crop protection products like fungicides.

Technological Advancements in Formulations: Ongoing advancements in fungicide formulations, including the development of more effective and environmentally friendly products, play a crucial role in market growth. Innovations that enhance the efficacy and safety of fungicides drive adoption among farmers.

Globalization of Agriculture: The globalization of agriculture has led to the spread of diseases and pests across regions. This interconnectedness creates a demand for fungicides to control and prevent the international spread of fungal infections that can impact crops.

Awareness and Education: Increasing awareness among farmers about the benefits of using fungicides for disease management and crop protection contributes to market growth. Education initiatives and outreach programs further promote the adoption of fungicides.

Market Restraints:

Regulatory Constraints: Stringent regulations and restrictions on the use of certain fungicides due to environmental and health concerns can limit the market's expansion. Compliance with evolving regulatory standards may pose challenges for manufacturers and users.

Health and Environmental Concerns: Some fungicides may pose risks to human health and the environment. Increased awareness of these concerns can lead to reduced acceptance and usage of certain fungicides, impacting market growth.

Resistance Development in Fungi: Over time, fungi can develop resistance to specific fungicides. This poses a challenge for the effectiveness of certain products, necessitating the development of new formulations and strategies to combat resistant strains.

Alternatives and Integrated Pest Management (IPM): The growing preference for integrated pest management practices and the exploration of alternative methods for crop protection, such as biological control and resistant crop varieties, may reduce reliance on chemical fungicides.

High Research and Development Costs: Developing new and more effective fungicides involves substantial research and development costs. The financial investment required for innovation in formulations and technologies can be a constraint for both manufacturers and the market.

Opportunities:

Increasing Global Population: The growing global population requires intensified agricultural production. Fungicides can play a crucial role in protecting crops and ensuring a sufficient and stable food supply, presenting opportunities for market expansion.

Advancements in Formulations and Technologies: Ongoing research and advancements in fungicide formulations and application technologies can create opportunities for the development of more effective and environmentally friendly products, driving market growth.

Emerging Markets and Regional Expansion: Exploring and expanding into emerging markets and regions with evolving agricultural practices can open up new avenues for the fungicides market. Tailoring products to meet the specific needs of diverse agricultural landscapes can be a strategic opportunity.

Precision Agriculture and Digital Farming: Integration of fungicides with precision agriculture and digital farming practices can optimize the use of these products. Smart farming technologies and data-driven approaches offer opportunities for more targeted and efficient fungicide applications.

Focus on Sustainable Agriculture: The increasing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices creates opportunities for the development and promotion of bio-based and organic fungicides. Meeting the demand for environmentally sustainable solutions can drive market growth.

Industry Developments:

Biological Fungicides: There has been a growing interest in and development of biological fungicides. These products, often based on naturally occurring microorganisms, offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional chemical fungicides.

Digital Agriculture Integration: The integration of digital technologies in agriculture, including fungicide applications, is likely to see advancements. Precision agriculture, data analytics, and smart farming technologies may be incorporated for more targeted and efficient use of fungicides.

Sustainable Formulations: The industry may witness developments in the formulation of fungicides to meet increasing demand for sustainability. Manufacturers may focus on developing products with lower environmental impact and reduced health risks.

Global Regulatory Changes: Changes in regulations and standards related to pesticide and fungicide use, with a focus on environmental and human safety, could influence industry practices and product development.

Resistant Management Strategies: Given the issue of fungal resistance to certain fungicides, industry players may be investing in research and development to devise new strategies for managing resistance and developing more resilient products.

Market Consolidation: The fungicides industry might see further consolidation through mergers and acquisitions as companies aim to strengthen their market positions, expand product portfolios, and enhance research and development capabilities.

Some of the market players:

BASF SE: German chemical company, globally prominent in various industries, including agriculture. Offers fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides.

Bayer AG: German life sciences Company, known for its Crop Science division. Provides seeds, crop protection solutions, and digital farming technologies.

Syngenta AG: Swiss agribusiness acquired by ChemChina. Specializes in seeds, crop protection (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides), and digital farming.

The Dow Chemical Company: U.S.-based Chemical Corporation. Offers agricultural solutions, including herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides.

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company (DuPont): Now part of DowDuPont. Diversified science and Technology Company, providing seeds, crop protection, and digital agriculture solutions.

Cheminova A/S: Former Danish crop Protection Company, acquired by FMC Corporation. Specialized in insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides.

Nufarm Ltd.: Australian agricultural chemical company. Global producer of herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides.

.: Australian agricultural chemical company. Global producer of herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. Chemtura Corporation: Former U.S. specialty chemical company, now part of LANXESS since 2017. Involved in various segments, not a major player in agriculture.

Fungicides Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Benzimidazoles: Fungicides containing benzimidazole compounds, known for their broad-spectrum antifungal properties.

Triazoles: Fungicides based on triazole compounds, effective against a range of fungal diseases in crops.

Dithiocarbamates: Fungicides belonging to the dithiocarbamate class, commonly used for their protective and curative properties.

Chloronitriles: Fungicides with chloronitrile compounds, offering protective action against various fungal pathogens.

Phenylamides: Fungicides containing phenylamide compounds, known for their systemic activity and preventive control.

Strobilurins: Fungicides based on strobilurin compounds, valued for their broad-spectrum activity and ability to enhance plant health.

By Crop Type:

Fruits: Fungicides tailored for the protection of fruit crops, addressing specific fungal challenges in orchards.

Vegetables: Fungicides designed for the unique needs of vegetable crops, offering solutions for various fungal diseases.

Cereals and Grains: Fungicides applied to cereal and grain crops to prevent and control fungal infections, ensuring healthy yields.

Oilseeds: Fungicides suitable for oilseed crops, providing protection against fungal pathogens that affect oil-producing plants.

By Region:

North America: Fungicide market dynamics and usage patterns in North America, reflecting regional agricultural practices.

Europe: Fungicide market landscape in Europe, considering regional preferences and regulations in the agricultural sector.

Latin America: Fungicide trends and applications in Latin America, where diverse climates and crops influence market dynamics.

East Asia: Fungicide market specifics in East Asia, reflecting the region's significant role in global agriculture.

The Middle East & Africa: Fungicide utilization in the Middle East & Africa, addressing specific challenges and opportunities in the region.

South Asia & Pacific: Fungicide market characteristics in South Asia & Pacific, considering the unique agricultural landscapes and practices in the region.

