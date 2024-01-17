Woman-Owned Bigelow Tea Achieves WBENC Certification

Fairfield, CT, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bigelow Tea proudly announces its recent certification by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) which confirms that Bigelow Tea is a woman-owned and operated small business in the United States.

Bigelow Tea, founded in 1945 by Ruth Campbell Bigelow, has a history of pioneering excellence in the tea industry. Today, through the leadership of third generation president and CEO, Cindi Bigelow, the company is the #1 tea company in the U.S.A. The company's core values of care, compassion and drive are the cornerstone of Bigelow Tea’s success and corporate culture. For eighty years, the family’s guiding principles have never wavered and align with the mission of WBENC’s certification which enables and supports growth and innovation for women-run organizations.

Over the past two decades, Cindi Bigelow, who succeeded her father David C. Bigelow in operating the family business, has continued to expand and transform the tea industry. Bigelow Tea has driven market expansion through product innovation, has cultivated national and global partnerships, and has adopted sustainable practices. Additionally, being a good corporate citizen continues to be a priority for the organization, showcasing a commitment to a purpose far beyond making profits where the aim is to always do better.

“It has been a blessing and a privilege to run my family’s company for the last twenty years,” said third generation president and CEO Cindi Bigelow. “Receiving the WBENC certification is something I take seriously as I continue to operate the organization in the way my family has guided me to, as an ethical business that looks after people and the community, always with a focus on doing the right thing while leading with care, compassion and drive.”

About Bigelow Tea Company

Based in Fairfield, CT and 100% family owned, the Bigelow Tea Company pioneered the specialty tea category 80 years ago with its flagship tea, “Constant Comment”® an iconic black tea known for its unique, memorable blend of orange rind and sweet spice that changed the way Americans were drinking tea. The third-generation company takes pride in its heritage and successful growth from a one-product, entrepreneurial venture into becoming a national market tea leader today. Under the leadership of president and CEO, Cindi Bigelow, Bigelow Tea has become a Certified B Corporation, one of a select group of companies that has made a commitment to corporate social responsibility as a core business goal in the pursuit of a positive social and environmental impact. This certification incorporates maintaining Zero Waste to Landfill operations, being a Green-e® Certified company and organizing the Bigelow Tea Community Challenge fundraiser which has contributed over $2 million to local non-profits since 1988. Producing 2 billion tea bags annually, the Bigelow Tea portfolio is comprised of more than 150 flavors which includes the Bigelow Tea signature line, seasonal tea products, organic, wellness and immune support teas that feature ingredients with functional benefits as well as Botanicals Cold Water Infusions. Bigelow Tea products are available nationwide. For more information, visit our website (www.bigelowtea.com) or contact: media@bigelowtea.com.

About WBENC

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation’s leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, supported by more than 540 Corporate Members. Throughout the year, WBENC provides professional development, business development, and outreach opportunities for more than 18,000 WBENC-Certified women-owned businesses, Corporate and Government Members, and the national WBENC network. Learn more at www.wbenc.org

Attachment