Transom Capital and Angeleno Group Announce Sale of Locana to TRC Companies, Inc.

LOS ANGELES and DENVER, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), an operations-focused middle market private equity firm, and Angeleno Group, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on high growth investments in the clean energy and climate solutions sector, are proud to announce the successful sale of Locana, LLC (“Locana”) to TRC Companies, Inc. (“TRC”), a leading, global consulting, engineering and construction management firm that provides environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions.



Founded in 2009, Locana is a world-class geospatial company with decades of experience combined with cutting-edge capabilities. Locana offers software solutions and services that run the gamut of geospatial technologies, giving customers a collaborative partner that caters to their unique business needs. Locana is also a global leader in enterprise Geographic Information System (GIS) implementations and innovative application development using proprietary and open-source technology. By taking a location-first approach to problem-solving, Locana builds, implements, and connects solutions for organizations of every size, industry, and geography.

Jeff Haight, CEO of Locana said, “The Locana team could not be happier to join forces with TRC Companies. While we are excited for our next chapter, it has been my pleasure to partner with the teams at Transom and Angeleno over the past several years to build a best-in-class geospatial platform. Their strategic and operational support brought a major upgrade in sophistication to our business operations at Locana and was a driving force in our success."

“The sale of Locana marks the end of a successful investment that embodies the Transom ARMOR process. Through its partnership with Transom and Angeleno, Locana has evolved and grown meaningfully both in reach and service offerings. Now, alongside TRC, Locana is well-positioned to capitalize on its next stage of growth,” said Ken Firtel, Managing Partner at Transom Capital.

“Locana exemplifies Angeleno Group’s core strategy, leveraging the firm’s experience and network in clean energy and climate solutions to achieve successful investment outcomes,” said Danny Jaffe, Partner at Angeleno Group. “The collaboration between an outstanding management team, Transom and Angeleno Group has solidified Locana as a geospatial technology leader addressing critical business, environmental, and societal issues,” added Anil Tammineedi, Partner at Angeleno Group.

KippsDeSanto & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Locana.

About Transom Capital

Transom Capital Group is a private equity firm focused on investing in the middle market. The firm strives to create long-term value by partnering with established businesses and helping them navigate transformative growth. Transom’s functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMOR Value Creation Process combine with managements’ industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Angeleno Group

Founded in 2001, Angeleno Group is a pioneer in providing growth capital for next generation clean energy and climate solutions companies. Angeleno Group has become one of the country's longest standing dedicated clean energy and sustainability focused investment firms, making growth investments on a global basis. The firm's core strategy is to invest in high growth, well managed, innovative businesses with proven technologies and established customer traction. Angeleno Group invests in a range of deal types, with a strategy that is sector-focused and research-driven. Angeleno Group is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit www.angelenogroup.com.

About Locana

Locana, a location and mapping technology company, provides software products and services that solve the world’s most pressing business, climate, and social challenges. With more than 20 years of experience, Locana is a global leader in both enterprise geospatial solutions and innovative applications using proprietary and open-source mapping technologies. By taking a customer-centric, location-first approach, Locana builds, implements, and connects solutions clients in a wide range of markets, including utilities, government, clean energy, commercial, social benefit, and more. With headquarters in Denver, Co., the company also has offices in Seattle and London. More information is available at https://www.locana.co/

