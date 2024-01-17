Quest Software Unveils New Standalone Toad Data Studio Solution

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, announced the general availability of Toad Data Studio, an all-in-one platform to enable streamlined database management in multi-database platform environments.



Industry data suggests that as the complexity of database infrastructure continues to increase, enterprises are least confident about their ability to provide developers with agility, as well as to spot issues and remediate them within a timely fashion. As compliance, AI regulation and cloud costs become major C-level priorities, the demand for database engineers has skyrocketed, with a near-threefold increase in job postings for those experts - though many organizations still lack the talent and resources to fit their needs. The challenge is that once these roles are filled, data engineers are forced to meet their objectives and fulfill their duties with inflexible and incomplete tools that have traditionally been designed for people in other roles.

To address this roadblock, Toad Data Studio blends the award-winning Toad legacy of productivity, functionality and visualization with the ability to connect to nearly every database in an IT environment via a unified data management tool. This platform empowers data engineers, developers and database administrators to fully democratize, manage and utilize data for key business priorities at scale.

“Most organizations are finding it in their best interest to shift to a multi-source data landscape because of the flexibility and customization that comes with it,” said Bharath Vasudevan, VP of Product and Go-To-Market at Quest Software. “Toad Data Studio is made for managing even the most complex data environments that businesses rely on more and more for highly impactful insight. Various data environments are managed from one interface, and enterprises benefit from the strong backing of the wider Toad user community. Whether you’re a database engineer or administrator looking to reach across multiple data sources in one place, you’re empowered to efficiently navigate, automate and economize the flow of data.”

Key highlights from Toad Data Studio include:

Nearly limitless connectivity : Users can connect, navigate and manage nearly any database platform in their environment, including cloud and on-prem sources and relational, data warehouse and NoSQL sources.

: Users can connect, navigate and manage nearly any database platform in their environment, including cloud and on-prem sources and relational, data warehouse and NoSQL sources. Advanced SQL Editor, including JSON and XML : Toad Data Studio users can generate, edit and review database objects and queries through a powerful editing tool that supports both JSON and XML fields.

: Toad Data Studio users can generate, edit and review database objects and queries through a powerful editing tool that supports both JSON and XML fields. Straightforward automation engine : Users can develop desktop automations for routine tasks, thus freeing up more time for higher-level tasks that support data-driven business operations.

: Users can develop desktop automations for routine tasks, thus freeing up more time for higher-level tasks that support data-driven business operations. Powerful data comparison : Users can easily compare data results across different queries or between different environments on the fly or through automated workflows.

: Users can easily compare data results across different queries or between different environments on the fly or through automated workflows. Effortless data profiling : Database engineers, developers and other database professionals can visually profile and sample datasets for patterns, duplicates and other attributes from a single pane of glass.

: Database engineers, developers and other database professionals can visually profile and sample datasets for patterns, duplicates and other attributes from a single pane of glass. Schema comparison and syncing : Data stewards and developers can compare data schema and develop sync scripts with ease.

: Data stewards and developers can compare data schema and develop sync scripts with ease. Import/export data for simple ELT : Toad Data Studio makes moving data between systems when needed seamless for database professionals.



“Businesses need a flexible, scalable data strategy that enables them to get insights from the mountains of data growing in size and complexity by the hour,” said Vasudevan. “Simplifying database management and development addresses this problem at the source, creating a strong foundation for a data-based business model.”

About Quest Software

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge, from maximizing the value of their data to Active Directory and Office 365 management, and cybersecurity resilience. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to become data empowered, deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges, and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com .

CONTACT:

Liberty Pike

Quest | One Identity

liberty.pike@quest.com

(949) 754-8922