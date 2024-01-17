Global Hydrogen Storage Industry Report 2023: Market Driven by Demand for Fuel Cell Applications and Renewable Energy Initiatives - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Storage Market by Storage Solution (Tanks, Cylinders), Storage Type (Physical Storage, Material-based Storage), Application (Fuel Cell, Chemical Production, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report unveils that the market is estimated to grow at acompound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%from 2023 to 2030, indicating a market valuation of$33.8 billion by 2030.

According to a comprehensive research report, the global hydrogen storage market is forecast to reach unprecedented heights by the year 2030. This in-depth analysis highlights the surge in market size, shares, current industry trends, and future projections, emphasizing the pivotal role of hydrogen storage across various sectors and regions.

Emphasizing the market's growth attributes, the widespread deployment of hydrogen storage tanks for transportation and its escalating employment as a source for power generation stand out as primary factors. Nonetheless, the market's expansion remains tempered by the considerable capital costs associated with establishing hydrogen storage infrastructure.

Despite these challenges, the flourishing governmental backing for hydrogen production and the augmented urge for hydrogen-powered fuel cells in vehicles are on track to furnish ample growth vistas for this emergent industry. Nevertheless, the inherent high flammability of hydrogen necessitates prudence among stakeholders in addressing storage concerns.

Embracing cutting-edge trends like using renewable energy for hydrogen generation and applying hydrogen in oil refineries and chemical sectors, the market foresees transformative possibilities. The report segments the market by storage solutions, including tanks, cylinders, portable storage, and other types, in addition to storage type, with classifications such as physical and material-based storage. Applications range broadly, with fuel cells, chemical production, manufacturing, and oil & gas taking the lead.

In 2023, the segment of cylinders is poised to dominate the market owing to their versatility and efficacy in storing hydrogen across different states. However, the spotlight is on the portable storage segment, which is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the forecast years, driven by the uptick in sustainable mobility needs and the imperative to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Geographically, in-depth market scrutiny unfolds across five major regions, with North America expected to command the majority market share in 2023, courtesy of concerted efforts towards emission reduction and the influx of hydrogen-fueled vehicles. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region emerges as the territory experiencing the most vigorous growth, with projections outpacing other regions.

By shedding light on geographical trends and identifying high-growth countries, the research reinforces its value for interested stakeholders seeking to penetrate or expand within the hydrogen storage market. Offering granularity and a panoramic view of the industry, this report stands as a preeminent resource for understanding the market dynamics of global hydrogen storage solutions.

Market Insights

Drivers

Increasing Need to Transport Hydrogen Driving the Utilization of Hydrogen Storage Tanks

Growing Deployment of Hydrogen Storage Facilities for Power Generation Supporting Market Growth

Restraints

High Capital Costs Limiting the Implementation of Hydrogen Storage Facilities

Opportunities

Government Support for Hydrogen Production Expected to Generate Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Increasing Demand for Hydrogen Fuel Cells in FCEV Production Expected to Accelerate Market Expansion

Challenges

Safety Concerns Over the High Flammability of Hydrogen to Remain a Challenge for Market Stakeholders

Trends

Rising Use of Renewable Energy Sources for Hydrogen Production

Increasing Use of Hydrogen in Oil Refineries and Chemical Industries

