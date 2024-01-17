Li-ion Battery Safety Trends and Impacts on Materials, 2023 Study - Co-Create Value through Partnerships at Different Tiers Creating New Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Li-ion Battery Safety Trends and Impacts on Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delves into various factors causing thermal runaway and identifies growth opportunities for participants across the value chain. The study discusses various methods and developments in materials that can be incorporated to increase the safety of Li-ion batteries.
The industry to witness significant technological advancements to improve Li-ion battery safety along with rigorous quality control processes and extensive testing protocols.
The continued growth of the lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market hinges on the implementation of robust safety measures. Li-ion battery manufacturers, in strict compliance with industry regulations, are trying to mitigate the potential for critical incidents such as thermal runaway, fires, or explosions. Battery safety is shaping the future of the Li-ion battery materials industry, and in turn influencing business strategies, technological developments, and regulatory compliance efforts.
Advancements in battery components, including cathodes, anodes, current collectors, separators, and electrolytes, not only enhance Li-ion battery safety but also bolster characteristics such as energy density. Moreover, progress in battery enclosure materials and design provides added protection against external factors, further safeguarding the batteries.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Li-ion Battery Safety Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Co-Create Value through Partnerships at Different Tiers
- Growth Opportunity 2: Pilot New Safety Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 3: Stay Abreast of Regulatory Updates
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Introduction: Li-ion Battery Safety in Context
- Safeguarding Batteries
- Battery Safety: Scope
- External Hazards
- Strategies in Action: Solid Electrolytes
- Strategies in Action: Casing Materials
- Over-charging and Discharging
- Strategies in Action: Anti-overcharging Additives
- Material Degradation
- Thermal Runaway
- Thermal Runaway: Materials Specific
- Thermal Runaway: Material-specific Prevention Methods
- Unsafe Chemicals
- Thermal Management: Other Methods
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ks1fb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.