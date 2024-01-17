Venus Concept Launches Venus Prime

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. ("Venus Concept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced today the launch of Venus Prime, a structured in-house financing program replacing its legacy subscription program for new customers in North America. Under our Venus Prime program, select customers can qualify for competitive financing rates and continue to benefit from the payment flexibility afforded by our previous subscription financing program when purchasing our aesthetic medical devices, as well as a seamless technology upgrade program made available to our customers in years 2 and 3 of ownership. Venus Prime is now available to qualifying customers who may not currently be eligible for financing by traditional third-party lenders under current tight lending practices but demonstrate reputable credit and business practices.



“The current macroenvironment has restricted many customers in their ability to secure financing, regardless of creditworthiness,” said Domenic Della Penna, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Venus. “Venus Prime is an innovative business to business offering we can provide as an attractive financing alternative, supporting select, high-quality customers that meet our credit screening practices in purchasing our devices. This launch coupled with our successful shift to a focus on cash sales through preferred lending partners allows us to provide seamless lending solutions to our customers while continuing our effort to achieve cashflow breakeven.”

“Venus Aesthetic Intelligence is about redefining what's possible in aesthetics by delivering innovative solutions that maximize value for clinics and address the most in-demand patient needs. Venus Prime is the latest example of flexible business solutions we can offer to support our customers in developing their businesses with our leading aesthetic devices,” said Rajiv De Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept. “Furthermore, our growing network of Venus AI connected devices is uniquely suited for the Venus Prime program, providing remote connectivity to our systems, with added security and customer insights to enhance customer protection and business success.”

Venus Prime was soft-launched in Q4 2023 and is now available to customers in most jurisdictions within the United States and Canada. The introduction of Venus Prime will not impact existing Venus subscription plan customers and current customers in good standing can inquire regarding upgrade opportunities for their system under the new program.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 14 direct markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus BlissMAX, Venus Epileve, Venus Viva MD and AI.ME. Venus Concept's hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, and Masters Special Situations.