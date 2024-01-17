Silicon-based Anode Market revenue to hit USD 137 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silicon-based anode market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over ~48% from 2024 to 2036. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 137 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of ~USD 3 billion in the year 2023.The major factor driving the growth of the market is a surge in demand for electric vehicles. In 2022, over 9 million electric vehicles were sold all across the globe and this number is set to boost by about 34% which equates to approximately 13 million this year. Hence, with this, the silicon-based anode is projected to grow since these are considered to be next-generation batteries. A large number of organizations are working towards integrating the use of silicon-based anode batteries in their electric vehicles in order to reduce the e emission of greenhouse gasses. Graphite as cathode was the most extensive material used in EV batteries till now.

However, it is projected that graphite has high carbon intensity. Therefore, the adoption rate of silicon-based anode is set to surge. Additionally, the government of different countries is encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles and launching various schemes with the aim of influencing people. As a result, the market revenue might grow in the coming years. One challenge with silicon is its tendency to expand and contract significantly during the charge-discharge cycles, leading to mechanical stress and structural degradation. This can result in capacity fading and reduced cycle life.

Increasing Application of Silicon-based Anode for Water Treatment across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

There has been surge in waste water disposed by factories or households. Moreover, the scarcity of fresh water is also growing however, the demand for it surging rigorously. Hence, the need for water treatment system is rising due to which the market for silicon anode battery might boost. Various research has been carried out to explore its potential in the field of water treatment system since it was still not extensively used. However, with this it might drive the demand for silicon-based anode. World renewable electricity capacity is predicted to surge by over 59 percent from 2020 levels to in excess of 4 799 GW by 2026, which is equal to the present total world capacity of nuclear and fossil fuels put together. As a consequence, the silicon-based anode market demand is also predicted to rise. The storage of renewable energy may be made possible by silicon-based anode materials, facilitating the shift to cleaner and more sustainable energy systems. Advanced efficiency in a variety of applications, which include electric vehicles, consumer electronics, renewable energy, and industrial machines, relies on battery technologies. The requirement for major players to strengthen their market position has increased as a result of the expansion of battery applications. New negative energy battery materials are being tested by designers in an effort to replace graphite anodes more effectively. Hence, this is set to dominate the market position.

Silicon-based Anode Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Consumer Electronics Boom to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The silicon-based anode market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2036. The growth of the market in this region is set to be influenced by growing demand for commercial vehicles. For instance, China is the world leader in both road and rail transportation, and vehicle transportation constitutes to about 98% of the nation's passenger traffic and approximately 83% of its cargo traffic, totaling close to 99 billion passengers and over 37 billion tons of cargo traffic annually. Hence, the demand for EV commercial vehicles is estimated to grow. This region is experience rise in its urban population which has surge in demand for moment in goods. Over 2.2 billion population, or 54% of the globe’s metropolitan population, reside in Asia. Asia's urban population is expected to grow by 50% by 2050, or by an additional 1.2 billion individuals. Additionally, the fuel price is this region is also surging which is why there has been surge in shift from fuel vehicles to electric vehicles. The proliferation of smartphones, wearables, and other consumer electronics in the Asia Pacific region is fueling the demand for compact, high-performance batteries. Silicon-based anodes, with their potential to enhance energy density, are gaining traction in the consumer electronics sector, contributing to market growth.

Green Mobility Initiatives to Propel the Growth in the Europe Region

The Europe silicon-based anode market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2036. Europe's aggressive pursuit of green mobility aligns with the demand for advanced battery technologies. Silicon-based anodes, offering higher energy density, are becoming integral to lithium-ion batteries, catering to the burgeoning electric vehicle market and driving the growth of the market in the region. According to the European Alternative Fuels Observatory, electric vehicle (EV) registrations in Europe surged by 137% in 2020, reaching over 1.4 million vehicles. The strategic focus on building a self-sufficient battery industry in Europe, coupled with substantial investments, is fostering an environment conducive to technological innovation. Silicon-based anodes, with their potential to enhance battery performance, are positioned as a key element in achieving the EBA's objectives. European silicon anode battery market participants anticipate seeing a rise in demand for their goods. Additionally, it is anticipated that over the coming years, the consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries would all experience significant growth owing to the ongoing development of silicon anode batteries.

Silicon-based Anode, Segmentation by Product Type

Silicon Oxide Blends

Silicon Carbon Fiber

Graphene-Enabled Silicon Anode

Others

Amongst these segments, the silicon oxide blends segment in silicon-based anode market is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. This segment is set to be dominating since it is considered to be an anode with more stability and efficiency. Additionally, it also guides in improving the density of energy along with enhancing the life of the battery. Moreover, the charging capabilities are also increased with this. Furthermore, there has been a growing demand for electric vehicles and this could be owing to a large number of charging stations all across the world. For instance, over 800,000 of the about 3 million public charging stations deployed by the end of 2022, or nearly 54% more than those placed in 2021, were located in public areas across the globe. When population have availability of charging points and fast charging options the demand for electric vehicles boost. Therefore, the demand for segment is set to rise.

Silicon-based Anode, Segmentation by Application

Automobile

Consumer Electronics

Grid Storage

Medical

Others

Amongst these segments, the automobile segment in silicon-based anode market is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The surge in electric vehicle adoption is a transformative force in the automobile industry. Government incentives, environmental regulations, and heightened consumer awareness of sustainability are driving the shift towards electric vehicles, reshaping the automotive landscape and necessitating advancements in battery technologies, lightweight materials, and efficient powertrains. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electric car sales reached over 3 million in 2020, marking a 41% increase from the previous year. The growing popularity of ride-sharing and other shared mobility services is altering consumer behaviors and influencing vehicle design. Car manufacturers are adapting to the changing landscape by developing purpose-built vehicles for shared mobility, leading to increased demand for versatile, connected, and cost-effective transportation solutions.

Few of the well-known indsutry leaders in silicon-based anode market that are profiled by Research Nester are LG Chem, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., SK Innovation Co., Ltd., Northvolt AB, Sila Nanotechnologies Inc., Amprius Technologies, Enevate Corporation, 24M, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Silicon-Based Anode Market

LG Chem unveiled its business plan to become the leading provider of battery materials globally by 2030 as well as its three new growth engines. To do this, the company will explore alternative material markets, such as separators and carbon nanotubes (CNT), in addition to concentrating on cathode materials that have already grabbed the attention of the global market.

PRiMX, a new battery brand from Samsung SDI, was introduced. The creation of the brand that represents the company's identity will help Samsung SDI spread the word about its super-gap technology plan.

