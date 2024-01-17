Needle Market to Reach USD 15.5 Billion by 2033 | Increase in the Adoption of Advanced Medical Technologies

New York, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, the Needle Market size is projected to exceed USD 15.5 Billion by 2033, and it is poised to reach a registered CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Needles are the injectable devices used to inject medications into the body. These needles are also adjusted into syringes for the sake of blood collection and injection of pharmaceutical drugs into the body. The rising number of geriatric population and demand for vaccine is the major factor driving the needle market. Another factor driving the market growth is the rise in public awareness related to blood donations.

Key Takeaway

Injection related anxiety and pain reduction is the major focus of the needle technology development.

Rising demand of chronic disease, aging population and healthcare facilities expansion are the major drivers, driving the needles market.

Pen needles dominates the product type segment in 2023.

Owing to the reduction of needle stick injuries and blood born pathogen transmission, safety needles dominate the market during the foreseen period.

Hospitals make maximum use of needles, dominating the needles market significantly.

Factors affecting the growth of the Needle Market

Several factors influence the growth of the Needles Market. The most prominent of which are listed below.

Rise of Chronic disease: The rise in number of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, cancer, Alzheimer's diseases, etc, impacts the growth of needles market prominently.

Improvement in healthcare infrastructure: Many developing countries are focusing on the improvement of healthcare infrastructure leading a strong base for the growth of needles market.

Emergence of surgical centers: The increase in number of surgeries demands more improved and advanced surgical centers, leading to the market expansion.

Top Trends in the Needles Market

The emerging advancement in medical field is leading a major path for the needles market to make a way. There is a huge demand in blood equipment products in the developed countries like Europe. To illustrate, in Europe, the blood donors has to first undergo blood testing to detect HIV and HBV infections. By virtue of this regulation the number of people using needles for blood testing and donation has significantly increased. Furthermore, many global corporations are involved in R&D efforts for the introduction of more precise and safe needle technology, expanding the needle market exponentially.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America accounted to hold the largest market share of 41%, dominating the global needle market There are several reasons for the dominance of North America. In the North American region there is a strong focus on investments by key players for improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing research activities and establishment of distribution channel for needle product manufacturer in the region. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the fastest growth in the global needles market owing to the rising demand for high-quality healthcare and expanding research activities.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 8.3 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 15.5 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 7.3% North America Revenue Share 41% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Drivers

The upsurge of the global needle market is associated with the rise in cancer incidence rates as well as the increase in number of chronic diseases. In addition to this, hospitals are incorporated with technologically driven products for advanced treatments, providing a wealthy hand for the growth of the market. In recent years, the rise in number of pharmacies and the investments for the development of advanced medical products and devices is further driving the needle market in 2023.

Market Restraints

Needle stick injuries and infections are among the major restraining factors, restraining the needle market expansion. Also there is lack of skilled professionals for the conduction of diagnostic tests in low and middle income countries, leading to the increased chances of needle stick injuries and infections. In addition to this, pharmacies have strict regulations related to the sale of needles to the consumers, which can also impede the market during the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

The global needles market has abundant opportunities to generate sky rocketing revenue during the forecast period. These opportunities are associated by increase in strategic collaborations by key players, increase in self penetration of medications, increase in use of safety needles and increase in the number of hospitals and laboratories. Moreover, self-administration of medications in an emergency adds an advantage for the needles market growth. Many patients prefer self-administration in case of emergencies such as allergies or chronic disease like diabetes, in order to make quick treatment of the disease.

Report Segmentation of the Needles Market

Product Type Analysis

As far as product type is considered, the needles market is bifurcated into pen, blood collection, suture needle, ophthalmic and dental needle segments. The pen needle segment dominates the market owing to the rising incidence of diabetes. The pen needles are available in wide range of lengths and widths, depending upon the administration. The rise in number of diabetic patients in the future will continue the spread of pen needle segment in the market.

Delivery Mode Analysis

Based on delivery mode, the market is segmented into hypodermic, intravenous and intramuscular needles. Owing to the development of needles compatible with high power injectable technology withstanding high pressure and the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the hypodermic needles dominates the needles market in 2023.

Material Analysis

Glass, plastic, stainless steel and polyether ether ketone are the various materials used for manufacturing the needles. Amongst this, stainless steel needle segment dominates the needle market in 2023, as the needles manufactured from stainless steel are more durable and reusable.

End User Analysis

Based on end user analysis, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers. The hospital segment dominates the needle market in 2023 due to more usage of needles for the purpose of drug delivery facilities, vaccinations and collection of blood specimens. Hospitals have switched to safer needles to avoid the spread of blood-borne illnesses as said by The World Health Organization(WHO).

Recent Developments of the Disposable Articulators Market

In June 2022: The CRDMO Wuxi Biologics, located in Wuxi, China launched the good manufacturing practice operation for DP5, which is a new drug product. Various volume delivery options will be available through the facility for PFS (Pre-filled Syringes).

In February 2022: Owen Mumford Pharmaceutical Services, launched Unisafe, a 1 ml safety device for pre-filled syringes.

Market Segmentation

By Product type

Pen needle

Blood collection needle

Suture needle

Ophthalmic needle

Dental needle

By Delivery mode

Hypodermic

Intravenous

Intramuscular

By Material

Glass

Plastic

Stainless steel

Polyether ether ketone

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Key players in this market utilize numerous strategies to attain a higher market share. The factors strengthening the position of the key players in the market climate are the various growth strategies and a strong product portfolio. In order to meet the demand of the patient populations, various key players are focused on enhanced research and development activities.

A few major companies that held the dominant position in the needles market in healthcare sector are as follows:

Dickinson and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corp.

Medtronic PLC

Ethicon, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Smith’s Medical, Inc.

Hilgenberg GmbH

Other Key Players.

