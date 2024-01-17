In Situ Hybridization Market revenue to cross USD 4 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York , Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global in situ hybridization market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% from 2024 to 2036. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 4 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 2 billion in the year 2023. The reason behind the growth is due to the rising incidence of cancer across the globe. Fluorescence in situ hybridization also known as FISH scans cells for alterations in genes can aid in cancer diagnosis and can be used to track treatment response and illness remission. In 2040, there will likely be more than 28 million new instances of cancer worldwide.

The growing technological advancements in In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) are believed to fuel the market growth. For instance, Artificial intelligence (AI) technology integration in oncology-based in vitro diagnostic (IVD) technologies has the potential to significantly enhance healthcare decisions by identifying disease signatures that can aid in early detection and treatment, and by identifying central nervous system (CNS) cancers by predicting which therapy responses will be most successful using patient samples. The increasing demand for molecular diagnostic techniques has propelled the growth of the In Situ Hybridization market. Advancements in genomics and molecular biology have expanded the applications of ISH in studying gene expression patterns and identifying genetic abnormalities associated with various diseases.





Increasing Presence of High-Quality Molecular Tests across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

In situ hybridization (ISH), a very potent molecular technique, that is used to diagnose certain chromosomal abnormalities by assessing the presence or absence of fluorescence-labeled signals in interphase or metaphase nuclei or chromosomes. The elderly population is more prone to age-related disorders such as cancer and other neurodegenerative diseases which is expected to drive the demand for in situ hybridization as this technology is widely used to study cancer, infectious diseases, and developmental biology, and can be used to detect cryptic chromosomal abnormalities and small aberrant clones. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of individuals in the world who are 60 or older will increase to 2.1 billion by 2050. In situ hybridization (ISH) is a potent method for detecting specific RNAs and was created with the technology of molecular genetics to identify infectious pathogens. The in situ hybridization (FISH) assay is a non-invasive method used to diagnose and track urothelial carcinoma (UC) in the upper urinary tract (UUT) and the test also looks for chromosomal alterations.

In Situ Hybridization Industry: Regional Overview

The global in situ hybridization market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The in situ hybridization market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2036. The North American In Situ Hybridization (ISH) market is witnessing substantial growth, driven in part by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases in the region. Chronic conditions, including cancer and neurological disorders, often necessitate precise diagnostic tools for accurate and early detection. ISH, with its ability to detect specific nucleic acid sequences associated with diseases, is playing a vital role in diagnostics. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases contributes significantly to the demand for ISH technologies. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, there were an estimated 1.8 million new cancer cases diagnosed in the United States alone. This high incidence of cancer underscores the need for advanced diagnostic tools like ISH for accurate detection and characterization of cancerous tissues. The growing emphasis on personalized medicine in North America is a key driver for the ISH market. Personalized medicine involves tailoring treatment strategies based on an individual's genetic makeup. ISH techniques, particularly fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), are instrumental in identifying genetic markers that influence treatment decisions. As the healthcare industry shifts towards more personalized and targeted therapies, the demand for ISH technologies is expected to rise.

Rising Investments in Biotechnology and Life Sciences to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific in situ hybridization market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2036. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing a significant rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and genetic disorders. As the burden of these diseases continues to grow, there is a pressing need for advanced diagnostic tools to aid in their early and accurate detection. In Situ Hybridization (ISH) plays a pivotal role in molecular diagnostics, allowing researchers and clinicians to visualize specific nucleic acid sequences within tissues. The technique's ability to identify genetic markers associated with chronic diseases contributes to improved disease understanding and personalized treatment strategies. The growth of the ISH market in Asia Pacific is propelled by increasing investments in biomedical research. Countries in the region are focusing on advancing their scientific capabilities and understanding the molecular basis of diseases. As a result, there is a heightened emphasis on genomics research, where in situ hybridization plays a crucial role. Researchers utilize ISH techniques to study gene expression patterns, identify biomarkers, and gain insights into the genetic mechanisms underlying various health conditions. The expanding research landscape supports the demand for in situ hybridization technologies. According to a report, healthcare spending in Asia Pacific is expected to reach USD 2.2 trillion by 2025.

In Situ Hybridization Segmentation by Technology

Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Amongst these segments, the in situ hybridization market fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of genetic diseases. It is expected that rising cases of stillbirths, and frequent miscarriages are all signs leading to a hereditary condition that is characterized by one or more anomalies in the genome is referred to as a genetic condition. Lately, the majority of in situ hybridization procedures employ fluorescent probes which is a laboratory technique used to detect DNA sequences, and is applied to detect genetic abnormalities, and diagnose congenital diseases. For instance, in industrialized nations, genetic illnesses and congenital anomalies account for over 25% of pediatric hospital admissions, affect more than 4% of all live births, and account for roughly 49% of all infant fatalities. Additionally, the chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH) segment is anticipated to garner significant market share. Chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH), is a cytogenetic method for determining gene amplification using a peroxidase-based chromogenic reaction that is growing in popularity as a useful, affordable, and legitimate alternative to fluorescent in situ hybridization when testing for gene alteration, particularly in centers that focus primarily on immunohistochemistry (IHC).

In Situ Hybridization, Segmentation by Probe

DNA

RNA

Amongst these segments, the in situ hybridization market DNA segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The rise of Direct-to-Consumer DNA testing services is a notable driver for the DNA segment. DTC testing allows individuals to explore their ancestry, genetic traits, and potential health risks directly. The accessibility and affordability of DTC DNA testing services have contributed to increased consumer interest, driving the demand for DNA analysis for personal and recreational purposes. The field of genomics is experiencing remarkable advancements, driven by cutting-edge technologies and increasing collaboration among researchers globally. As genomics research progresses, the demand for DNA-related technologies, including sequencing and analysis tools, continues to grow. Genomic research contributes to our understanding of genetic variations, diseases, and personalized medicine. The continuous evolution of genomic techniques fuels the growth of the DNA segment. According to a report, the global genomics sales are projected to reach USD 45.25 billion by 2025.

In Situ Hybridization Segmentation by End-User

Research & Diagnostic Laboratories

CROs

Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

In Situ Hybridization Segmentation by Application

Cancer

Cytogenetics

Developmental Biology

Infectious Diseases

Neuroscience

In Situ Hybridization Segmentation by Product

Instruments

Kits & Probes

Software, Services

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global in situ hybridization market that are profiled by Research Nester are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, PerkinElmer, Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, F. Hoffman-La Roche Limited, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc., BioView, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the In Situ Hybridization Market

Bio-Techne Corporation launched new DNAscope Assays and expanded the RNAscope technology which is an advanced in situ hybridization (ISH) assay to allow for the quick and versatile creation of probes for any DNA target, as well as the visualization of targets in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH together with Bio-Techne introduced the CE-IVD marked RNAscope In Situ Hybridization Detection Kit to assist pathologists in gaining access to the top software to help their diagnostics labs and allow greater target sensitivity and specificity compared to conventional ISH techniques.

