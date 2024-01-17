PAC Machinery to Show Maximum Flexibility in Sustainable Packaging Options for Baggers Including Paper Packaging at Modex 2024 Show

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery, a leader in the packaging industry with one of the most comprehensive ranges of equipment, will exhibit at Modex, a leading show for supply chain and manufacturing, several packaging options that save companies money on materials, help increase production and provides flexible solutions for sustainable packaging. The Modex Expo is held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA, March 11-14, 2024. The most exciting and latest option in automatic bagging and fulfillment will be the focal point of PAC Machinery’s exhibit. See the flexible Rollbag® R3200 Fulfillment Automatic Bagger that can run with three different types of material for added cost savings and versatility in sustainable packaging that includes PAC Machinery’s sustainable poly bags made with at least 25% recycled resins (available up to 100% recycled resins). Additionally, the R3200 Fulfillment works with Fiberflex® curbside recyclable paper packaging for plastic-free packaging that will be running on the machine at Modex. This versatile bagger can also run using PAC’s proprietary poly tubing that makes the bag to the length of a product, reducing material usage and cost.



“We are excited to showcase the combination of our most versatile bagger with the first-ever paper packaging for automatic bagging, Fiberflex, that is curbside recyclable,” said Greg Berguig, Vice President, PAC Machinery. “Fiberflex is a plastic-free packaging option for select PAC Machinery Rollbag bagger models and on one of our flow wrapper models,” Berguig said.

Paper packaging for packaging automation is one of the newest environmentally-friendly advancements in the packaging industry today. Modex attendees can see this new innovative packaging solution at PAC Machinery’s exhibit located at #C4488.

PAC Machinery will also be exhibiting top-selling Rollbag R785 tabletop bagger with thermal transfer printer – a great first bagging machine with the ability to print directly on the bag. This machine can package items in mailer or clear poly bags up to 12” wide. See PAC’s largest bagger, the R3200XL Fulfillment bagger that works with bags up to 22″ wide x 36″ long. This powerhouse packager is for larger items and gives manufacturers the ability to also print on the bags and right-size the bag to the product for additional savings using poly tubing. In addition, PAC Machinery automatic baggers will be running with poly bags made with at least 25% recycled resins, showcasing sustainable packaging.

MODEX 2024 is expected to be the largest supply chain and logistics show of the year and automated packaging equipment and materials with flexibility and sustainability like PAC Machinery will exhibit is sure to be one thrilling and informative exhibit at C4488.

About the Exhibit

Fiberflex® paper packaging

Create high-performance, eco-friendly paper mailers for automatic bagging and flow wrapping machines that consumers can recycle curbside. Fiberflex eliminates boxing items, manual hand packing, packaging with plastic and the ability to package at least 4X’s faster than by hand. Info

Rollbag R785 Automatic Bagger

A unique, all-electric, flexible, tabletop automatic poly bagger that delivers a dependable, industrial quality, multi-shift packaging solution able to operate at up to 40 bags/min. Runs poly bags on a roll up to 12”w and 20”L. Info

Rollbag R3200 Fulfillment with Fiberflex® paper

This is the ultimate versatile automatic poly bagger that can run with three different types of material for added cost savings and versatility in sustainable packaging options that includes PAC Machinery’s sustainable poly bags made with at least 25% recycled resins (available up to 100% recycled resins). Additionally, the R3200 Fulfillment also works with Fiberflex® curbside recyclable paper packaging for plastic-free packaging. It also can run using PAC’s poly tubing that makes the bag to the length of a product which reduces material usage and costs. This machine can make bags as small as 2” x 3” to 16” x 32”. Info

Rollbag R3200XL Fulfillment

Increase efficiency and lower material costs with this innovative auto bagger equipped with a label printer applicator, to create a fully integrated batch-less order fulfillment bagging solution. Works with bags up to 22″ wide x 36″ long and features a seal bar opening of up to 11″. R3200XL Fulfillment is the largest bagger in PAC’s automatic bagging category. Info

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag produced out of San Rafael, California and Berea, Ohio facilities. PAC Machinery also makes Bags and Material for automated packaging systems from its Milwaukee, WI location.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/133d943e-716c-404c-b314-13af116e635d

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85c0338e-3d38-4979-b24d-41a199e0442a