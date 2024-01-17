AlphaGen Announces the Development of an AI-Powered Virtual eCommerce and CSR Solution in Collaboration with DataStars AI

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC | OTC: APETF | FSE: W4V) (“AlphaGen'' or the “Company”), a leader in AI technology for 3D content, gaming, entertainment and retail, is thrilled to announce the commencement of the development of an innovative AI hologram and CSR ecommerce solution. This initiative, developed in partnership with DataStars AI (“DataStars”), seeks to redefine the landscape of virtual customer interaction and brand representation.



Harnessing the synergy of DataStars AI capability and our 3D media production, this collaboration aims to develop cutting-edge AI sales assistance and intelligent hologram beings powered by sophisticated real-time language processing capabilities, which, if successful, the Company believes can enable the creation of virtual sales personnel, brand ambassadors, and interactive game characters. Our designs will be intended for compatibility with a variety of platforms including Apple Vision Pro.

“This partnership with AlphaGen is the first step towards the development of AI technology that has the potential to power future consumer and business experiences. We are thrilled with the opportunity to bring custom knowledge base technology and intelligent agents to leading brands alongside AlphaGen,” said Data Stars AI’s Director Daniel Cooper.

The intersection of 3D media and AI seeks to bridge gaming, entertainment, and media genres together to create first of its kind experiences and high-end customer service interactions AlphaGen’s AI hologram collaboration was born in its AI Center of Excellence for 3D products which combines AlphaGen’s advanced creative 3D studio capabilities with LLM-based AI platforms.

“We’re excited to dive into the development of this technology and add to our growing list of 3D content and offerings to our retail customer base and enhance their customers user experience,” says Jonathan Anastas, Chairman of AlphaGen. “We believe that the first release from our partnership with DataStars AI has the potential to redefine how businesses engage with consumers in an increasingly digital world. The AlphaGen-DataStars AI partnership is an exciting new development for the Company’s as well as the world of AI and its deployment of intelligent, revenue-generating digital experiences. We seek to set new benchmarks and pave the way for future innovations in this environment.”

About AlphaGen Intelligence Corp.

AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC) (OTC: APETF) (FSE: W4V) is a publicly traded company, holding a portfolio of assets in gaming, entertainment, eCommerce, and retail. Operational units include: Shape Immersive, a full service metaverse studio building the future of web3 gaming and virtual retail experiences for Fortune 500 companies and beyond through 3D, spatial computing and game production; MANA, a SaaS solution and innovation lab that empowers partner companies to level up their community engagement by launching their own gaming platforms; AlphaGen clients and partners include RTFKT, Olympics, Red Bull, Intel, TED and more. Learn more at: https://alphagen.co

About DataStars AI

DataStars AI is a technology company focused on developing intelligent AI agents that enhance business profitability through innovation. These AI agents combine artificial intelligence with practical business applications, with SaaS support for technology, entertainment, retail and real estate companies.

For more information, visit datastars.ai website.

