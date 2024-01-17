WSP Named in Corporate Knights’ Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations List

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has been included in Corporate Knights’ prestigious ranking of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World for 2024, as the 12th most sustainable corporation.



This acknowledgment by Corporate Knights is a testament to WSP's commitment to sustainable business practices and highlights its performance in terms of operational and corporate sustainability, sustainable revenue, sustainable investment, and executive gender diversity.

"We are honoured to be among Corporate Knights' 100 most sustainable corporations in the world," said Alexandre L’Heureux, President and CEO of WSP. "This recognition underscores our steadfast commitment to fostering sustainable change on a global scale. By leveraging our expertise, we address the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of 6,733 international companies with annual revenues of over US$1 billion. A total of 25 key performance indicators across four areas (economic, environmental, social, and governance) are analyzed and weighted to reflect each industry’s impact profile.

For more information on WSP’s commitment to a sustainable future, please consult our 2022 Global ESG Report.

For more information on the Corporate Knights 2024 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World, including the methodology used, click here.

ABOUT CORPORATE KNIGHTS

Corporate Knights Inc. is an independent media and research B Corp. Its media division publishes the award-winning sustainable-economy magazine Corporate Knights, circulated in The Globe and Mail, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. Its research division produces sustainability rankings, research reports and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. Learn more at corporateknights.com.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the largest professional services firms in the world, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients seeking sustainable solutions in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Its 67,000 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. In 2022, WSP reported $11.9 B (CAD) in revenue. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).

