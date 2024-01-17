Aktia Bank Plc

17 January 2024 at 3.00 p.m.

Changes in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc has today, based on a decision made by the company's Board of Directors, divested a total of 56,783 own shares held by the company to 50 persons based on regulatory-based deferrals under the company’s remuneration programs and to 17 persons as a payment of rewards under the company’s long-term retention plan (Restricted Share Plan).

The divestment of own shares is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 5 April 2023. After the above-mentioned divestments, a total of 102,755 shares remain in the company’s possession.

