Smart Connections PR Adds Industry Veteran to its Team While Providing Expanded Services for Current and Future Clients

Rising Sun, MD, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Connections PR, a global B2B and B2C communications agency, today announced that it has hired industry veteran Mark Edwards as Account Director to serve the agency’s growing client base. Mark brings his expertise in media relations and story development and extensive experience in executive media training and broadcast public relations to provide a new extension to the agency’s already world-class services.

“Mark brings invaluable experience at so many levels to Smart Connections PR, and we are thrilled that he is joining us,” said Joanne Hogue, Smart Connections PR partner and co-founder. “Mark has been the lead on projects and teams both nationally and internationally, and his experience within both media training and providing out-of-the-box solutions for client wins is a real plus for the agency and its growing roster of clients.”

Prior to moving into public relations, Mark was an award-winning television sports journalist for 20-years and spent several of those years serving as a network reporter for FOX, covering pro and college sports throughout the Southeast. He has earned ten “Best Sportscaster” awards from the Associated Press and has twice been nominated for an EMMY Award. He also spent several years as a news anchor and reporter prior to his 14-year PR career.

“Smart Connections PR is embarking on its 12th year in business and Mark is coming on board at just the right time,” said Dina Petrosky, Smart Connections PR partner and co-founder. “Over the course of the agency’s existence, we have continually increased our tech and vertical sector support, including manufacturing, hospitality, retail and proptech. With Mark, we are now expanding the agency’s menu of services to include media relations and crisis communications consultancies to complement our established social media, analyst/influencer relations, content writing and strategy programs. We’re happy he is here.”

As a public relations professional, Mark has led projects and teams within multiple sectors, including retail, manufacturing, non-profit, travel, food and beverage, education, and healthcare, with high-level clients that include Best Buy, Walmart, McDonald’s, En+ Group, ShipBob, Coca-Cola, the American Red Cross, and many others. Mark is also an expert media trainer and provided his customized results-driven approach to assist some of the most well-known brands and corporations such as US Telecom, Toys R Us, Nature’s Bounty, Robert Half, Bread for the World, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, SONY/Intel, Boost Mobile, and more.

Mark’s a former full-time musician who has toured throughout the United States. He’s also a proud Veteran, performing as a drummer/percussionist with the United States Army Band.

About Smart Connections PR

Smart Connections PR has been providing targeted, strategic, and cost-effective public relations services since 2012. Its partners, Joanne Hogue and Dina Petrosky, have worked together in PR since the 1990s and continue to offer their unique brand of dedicated service combined with experience, sound PR advice and results to the agency’s growing roster of clients.



Smart Connections PR is a member of the GlobalCom PR Network and specializes in public relations, media relations, corporate communications, executive media training, broadcast initiatives, and strategy development. The agency's ability to manage and leverage the conversations about its clients results in high-level coverage in leading global publications. For more information visit: www.smartconnectionspr.com