Brad Wells Elected To National Executive Board Of Canadian Condominium Institute

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Canada, a leading provider of condominium and strata management services throughout Canada, is proud to announce that Regional Vice President Brad Wells, MBA, RCM, RPA®, CMCA® has been elected to the national board of the Canadian Condominium Institute (CCI). In this capacity, he will work with other board members to provide local and national CCI chapters throughout Canada with legislative support, educational and networking opportunities, and technical resources. In addition, Wells will serve as an industry advocate for higher standards in all services provided to condominium clients.

Formed in 1982, the Canadian Condominium Institute is the Voice of Condominiums in Canada. It is a national, independent, non-profit organization that deals exclusively with condominium-related issues. CCI represents all participants in the condominium community. Interested groups are encouraged to work together toward one common goal – creating a successful and viable condominium community. CCI leads the condominium industry by providing education, information, awareness, and access to expertise by and for its members across 17 chapters in Canada.

“Brad is a key member of our senior leadership team, and I am incredibly proud at his joining the Canadian Condominium Institute’s national board,” said Associa Canada President Todd Cooper. “It is a milestone achievement, and I cannot think of a more dedicated or qualified individual to help lead our industry’s most respected professional organization. Our employees, customers, and the industry in general, will benefit from Brad’s knowledge and expertise.”

