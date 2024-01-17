Enteral Feeding Devices Market Is Projected to Value US$ 4,594.0 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global enteral feeding devices market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2,885.8 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.8% until 2034. These devices are recommended for individuals with dysphagia who struggle to absorb enough food for nutrition and hydration. The device provides liquid nutrients, fluids, and prescriptions to the stomach, ensuring optimal performance during medical operations, illness, or injury.



The market for enteral feeding equipment is shifting toward home enteral nutrition due to rising hospital costs. Healthcare professionals treating patients for extended periods increasingly recommend this as a cost-effective and convenient alternative, as it offers a more convenient and cost-effective solution for those requiring long-term nutritional assistance. This trend is expected to continue in the future.



The market for enteral feeding devices is expanding quickly as a result of home enteral nutrition becoming more and more popular. As a result, a range of devices are now available to satisfy the requirements of patients who are getting nutritional support at home. Additionally, this gives patients more freedom to control their dietary needs.

Overall, the shift toward home enteral nutrition represents a significant change in how patients receive nutritional support over the long term. As the trend continues, it is expected to drive further innovation in enteral feeding device design and functionality as manufacturers seek to meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare professionals.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 4,594.0 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 240 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global enteral feeding devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034.

The North America enteral feeding devices market is expected to record a modest growth of 5.1% through 2034.

The East Asia enteral feeding devices industry is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2034.

The enteral feeding devices industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 87.0% in 2024.

The enteral feeding devices industry in China is expected to acquire a market share of 46.6% in 2024.



“Enteral feeding devices are implanted in patients with a functional gastrointestinal system who cannot consume enough food for nutrition and hydration. They are increasingly beneficial for people with dysphagia and other diseases, providing food for optimal functioning during illness, trauma, or medical procedures. Manufacturers can produce enteral feeding systems that give the gastrointestinal tract liquid nutrition, fluids, and medications.” Says a Fact.MR analyst.

Advancements in Nutritional Support Devices Favor the Global Nutritional Support Industry

The key players in the enteral feeding devices industry are concentrating on geographic expansion to increase sales and generate significant revenue through various tactics in developing nations.

To take control of the value chain, manufacturers are also concentrating on forwarding integration through joint ventures with wholesalers, distributors, and other channel partners. Manufacturers have adopted capacity expansion and new technology-based product adoption to boost sales across multiple geographies.

Country-wise Insights

Why is the United States Dominating the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market?

“Rising Demand of Advanced Enteral Feeding Solutions Breeds in the United States”

It is anticipated that the market for enteral feeding systems in the United States would grow rapidly, reaching an estimated value of US$ 781 million by 2024. Furthermore, over the projected period, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% is expected, resulting in a market size of US$ 1,270 million by 2034.

One of the primary contributing factors is the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders among patients. Enteral feeding devices' increasing acceptance in home care settings is a key factor driving the market's growth. The large number of modern hospitals in the United States contributes to the industry's expansion.

Furthermore, because of the benefits of enteral nutrition, there is a gradual shift away from parenteral to these devices. Compared to parenteral nutrition devices, enteral feeding devices are less expensive and carry a reduced risk of problems. The market is expanding as a result of this shift.

